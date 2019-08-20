'Bachelor in Paradise' contestants removed from the show for fighting

Jordan and Christian battled it out Monday on Bachelor in Paradise . The altercation started when Jordan interrupted a moment between Christian and Nicole, resulting in an assault on a piñata and a confrontation between the two men.

The fight quickly escalated after Jordan threw Christian off an elevated deck. Before any punches could be thrown, the crew and security stepped in to stop the fight.

The incident left many of the contestants shaken. An emotional Nicole said, “Before this fight and situation happened, I was so hung up about, I need someone to, you know, be aggressive and really take the initiative to go out of his way to fight for me, but not like this.” Fans on Twitter weren’t buying any of Nicole’s crocodile tears.

Nicole: violence is never the answer



Nicole 5 minutes prior:#bacheloreinparadise pic.twitter.com/xWvO3DQ6vw — Mara Hope Gash (@MaraHopeGash) August 20, 2019

when both Jordan and Christian get sent home #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/lS6RLa7FPS — Jaya Wadhera (@JayaWadhera) August 20, 2019

After speaking with both Jordan and Christian, Chris Harrison announced both would be leaving the show. “Your safety is of the utmost importance to us, we have a zero-tolerance policy,” he told contestants, “We stand behind that, period.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

See what led up to the fight between Christian and Jordan:

