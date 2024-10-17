“Bachelor in Paradise ”Alum Carly Waddell Reveals She's Engaged to Todd Allen Tressler After Proposing to Him Last Year!

Waddell announced the engagement news on Instagram with a video of Tressler proposing to her on the beach alongside her two children

Carly Waddell/Instagram Carly Waddell Reveals She's Engaged to Todd Allen Tressler.

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Carly Waddell and Todd Allen Tressler!

Waddell, who was a contestant on the nineteenth season of The Bachelor and returned for the second and third season of Bachelor in Paradise, announced her engagement to the attorney via Instagram on Oct. 17.

"A little thing happened in Costa Rica 💍," Waddell, 39, captioned her post, which featured a video of Tressler proposing to her on the beach alongside her two children, whom she shares with her ex-husband. The video was posted to her single, "So I Do."

In her caption, Waddell revealed that she actually proposed to Tressler first about a year ago.

Related: Carly Waddell Says She's 'Rocking' Being a Single Mom to Her Two Kids: 'Every Day Got Easier' (Exclusive)

"Many of yall have been wondering why Todd wears a ring on his hand and it is actually because I asked him last Halloween to marry me first! (I’ll give you way more of this story SOON) BUT SPOILER ALERT, he said yes, even though to be honest he was so shocked it was hard for him to be!" Waddell continued. "Then, also SPOILER ALERT he asked me THIS October and I also said YES!!!!"

The bride-to-be also showed off her custom Toi et Moi engagement ring in the Instagram Reel, explaining in the caption, "We had been looking at the traditional ring shops for a while and I knew what direction I wanted to go with it but we chose @jamesallenrings to custom design exactly what I wanted and I didn’t see the final product until he was down on his knee. It’s more beautiful then I could have ever imagined it to be. Here’s to a new chapter with my dream man, and then dream ring he put on my left hand ❤️ #jamesallenpartner."

Carly Waddell/Instagram

Related: Three Engagements on 'Bachelor in Paradise' : How Are Your Other Favorite'' Couples Doing?

Waddell was previously married to Evan Bass. The two won the third season of Bachelor in Paradise and wed in a beach ceremony officiated by Chris Harrison at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The tropical wedding occurred in June 2017, and was aired that August as part of the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The former couple welcomed a daughter and son during their marriage — 6-year-old Isabella "Bella" Evelyn and 4-year-old Charles "Charlie" Wolfe. Waddell and Bass announced their separation in December 2020.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.