“Bachelor” Star Kelsey Anderson Says She and Fiancé Joey Graziadei Are 'Good' Despite Her 'Personal' Issues

The bride-to-be gave a personal update in an Instagram Stories post on Tuesday, Nov. 5

Paul Archuleta/Getty Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson attend the 2024 Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Kelsey Anderson wants fans to know everything is "good" between her and her fiancé, Joey Graziadei.

The bride-to-be, who got engaged to The Bachelor star on the show's season 28 finale in March, gave a candid update on herself and her relationship in an Instagram Stories post on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

"Haven't been on social media much the past couple days due to personal reasons but hoping everyone used their privilege to vote today or mailed in their votes 💗," wrote Anderson over a selfie of herself holding a glass of wine.

Kelsey Anderson/Instagram Kelsey Anderson gives personal update on her Instagram Stories

"and now we all cross our fingers and wait.. and maybe have a glass of wine .. or the whole bottle," her message continued.

Fans seemingly believed she was commenting on Graziadei, currently competing on season 33 of Dancing with the Stars, as she followed up the post with a close-up photo of herself appearing to snap her fingers.

"Don't want yall to get the wrong idea Joey and I are good 💗," wrote Anderson over the second photo.

Kelsey Anderson/Instagram Kelsey Anderson gives personal update on her Instagram Stories

Anderson has been present throughout each week of Dancing with the Stars, where Graziadei is teamed up with Jenna Johnson.

Following the season premiere, he shared with PEOPLE that he is "so lucky to have a supportive fiancée."

"I texted her immediately after I was done and said, 'Did I make you proud?' I just want her to be so happy with how I do this season, but also she's giving a lot to be here with me, and I know I'm gone a lot, too," he told PEOPLE.

Anderson quickly defended their romance after fans called out Graziadei's proximity to Johnson during their first dance in a candid TikTok, explaining that she understands it's all part of their job.

"I'm just so tired of everyone being like, 'Kelsey's so strong, I could not do this, I could not watch this if I was Kelsey.' Let's do a little recap here. Do y'all remember how Joey and I met? We met on The Bachelor. He was dating 31 other women while he was dating me, and I won the Super Bowl ring," she said.

Graziadei later revealed on the Almost Famous podcast that he wanted to prevent any possible rumors about his relationship during his tenure on the reality dance competition by requesting to be paired with "someone who was in a successful and healthy relationship."

Kelsey Anderson/Instagram Kelsey Anderson personal issues

“I didn’t want there to be any chance of noise on this because I know that comes with the show and the territory sometimes," he said.

Johnson is married to fellow Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, with whom she welcomed her first child, Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy, in January 2023.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with the episode available to stream the next day on Hulu.

