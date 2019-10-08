‘The Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber Suffers Facial Injury On Golf Course; Production On ABC Series Continues

Click here to read the full article.

Peter Weber, star of the upcoming season of ABC’s The Bachelor, suffered a facial injury Monday on a golf course in Costa Rica, where the series began taping last month, Deadline has confirmed. Sources close to the production say the reality TV star already is back to dating for the show.

Weber, who was announced as the Bachelor for the upcoming season shortly before taping began, reportedly received 22 stitches after falling on a golf course, hitting his head and reportedly cutting his face on two cocktail glasses he was carrying. The 28-year-old slipped as he went to step onto a golf cart, shattering at least one of the glasses.

ABC did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment, and Warner Bros. declined comment.

Weber, known to franchise fans as Pilot Pete, underwent surgery after a two-hour drive to a San Jose hospital to be treated by a specialist.

The incident apparently has not halted production, with Weber already back in dating action. The show’s female contestants were due to arrive in Costa Rica today. Season 24 of The Bachelor is set to premiere in January.

Weber was named the upcoming Bachelor last month during the Season 6 reunion of Bachelor in Paradise on September 17, becoming the second Hispanic or Latino American franchise star (his mother is Cuban). Filming of The Bachelor‘s 24th season, with Weber, began shortly after the announcement.

Weber became widely known to fans of the franchise during 2019’s season 15 of The Bachelorette, when he seemed a shoo-in to be chosen by star Hannah Brown after some not-so-secret intimacy in a windmill. Brown surprised viewers and Weber in July by picking contestant Jed Wyatt, with whom she broke up after the series ended.

A California native, Weber is a commercial pilot for Delta Airlines.

Weber appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after being named the new Bachelor, describing his reaction to the news and his feelings for his former Bachelorette co-star.

