The Bachelorette 2024 live: Historic premiere as Jenn Tran becomes Bachelor nation’s first Asian-American star

Season 21 of The Bachelorette gets underway tonight with ex-Bachelor contestant Jenn Tran in the driver’s seat.

Once again hosted by Jesse Palmer, episode one will unfold at a new mansion as Jenn meets the 25 men who will fight for her attention over the next 10 weeks.

According to an official logline, this latest season will see the Bachelorette and her suitors travel to Australia, New Zealand “and beyond.”

Jenn was announced as the first-ever Asian American lead of the popular ABC dating series in March following her elimination from Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.

The 26-year-old physician assistant student based in Miami competed against a record-breaking number of 32 women for Graziadei’s heart, making it to episode seven before being eliminated.

“Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others,” her official Bachelorette bio states. “When she’s not studying, the 26-year-old fan favorite loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.”

Season 21 of The Bachelorette premieres tonight on ABC at 8pm ET, with new episodes airing weekly. You can watch episodes the next day on Hulu.

02:05 , Inga Parkel

The Bachelorette producers are clearly having fun with the descriptions for Sam N, the love virgin.

Underneath one of his name captions, the producers wrote that he was “the one who’s never been to third base emotionally.”

01:57 , Inga Parkel

this is why my friends make fun of me for watching this show.. how do I explain this#thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/4Da7AEZGDt — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) July 9, 2024

Sam M is already making a great impression

01:56 , Inga Parkel

Sam M was the first guy to steal Jenn away for a one-on-one chat. And she is clearly already taken with his Hollywood looks – “He looks like he should be in Top Gun 3.”

Jenn meets Sam M on ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21 (Disney)

Get ready for a two-hour premiere

01:55 , Inga Parkel

We almost forgot about The Bachelorette’s two-hour special premiere tonight! Going forward, each week will continue in its typical one-hour slot, except for the season finale, which is always at least two hours.

What is a sommelier?

01:51 , Inga Parkel

Lots of people on social media are asking what a sommelier is, thanks to Dakota, the 27-year-old from Paradise Valley, Arizona.

A sommelier is a trained and knowledgeable wine specialist who often works in fine dining to help suggest the best wine and food pairings to customers.

Hence why Dakota opened a bottle of sparkling wine to celebrate his and Jenn’s Bachelorette journey.

Dakota on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ (Disney)

Aaron rode in on a motorcycle

01:37 , Inga Parkel

Aaron matched Jenn’s energy by riding in on a motorcycle. For those who watched the last season of The Bachelor, you may remember that she made her entrance in a mini go-kart.

Aaron on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ (Disney)

Jonathon showed his cheeks – and not those cheeks

01:34 , Inga Parkel

Jonathon certainly made an entrance. Wheeled in on a stretcher, the 27-year-old from California declared that he was suffering from lovesickness. He was clearly playing on the fact that Jenn is a nurse.

He had his face entirely wrapped up, saying that he hopes she falls in love with what’s inside. As he was walking away though, he left his hospital robe open in the back letting his butt cheeks out in the open.

Jonathon on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ (Disney)

Thomas A knows how to make an entrance

01:29 , Inga Parkel

Thomas A may have cheated with that entrance: bringing two puppies, how can anybody top that?

Thomas A. on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ (Disney)

‘I love a man who can be a little bit spicy'

01:26 , Inga Parkel

Brendan walked out and munched on two habanero peppers. While Sam M wasn’t impressed with his intro, Jenn was a bit more forgiving, saying: “I love a man who can be a little bit spicy.”

Brendan on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ (Disney)

Sam brings the Southern charm

01:22 , Inga Parkel

Sam M is giving off such bro energy, but maybe that’s something that Jenn will like.

When he walked away, Jenn couldn’t help but admit that “he is a hottie.”

Sam M. on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ (Disney)

Dropping that beat

01:19 , Inga Parkel

Grant is not only a beatboxer but a singer as well. He’s the first suitor to come out of the limo with more than just a “hi.” He performed a sweet little diddy for Jenn.

Grant on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ (Disney)

01:15 , Inga Parkel

#TheBachelorette caption team couldn't type "love virgin" under Sam N's name fast enough 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ao9tG6SXTQ — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) July 9, 2024

Sam is a virgin...

01:12 , Inga Parkel

Sam almost got Jenn by announcing he is a “virgin... a love virgin.”

Sam N. on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ (Disney)

The first suitor is out of the limo

01:10 , Inga Parkel

Suitor number one has walked out of the limo!

Meet Marcus, a 31-year-old army ranger veteran from Raleigh, North Carolina. He kept his intro quite low-key, walking out and asking Jenn how she was feeling.

Marcus on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ (Disney)

Jenn reflects on her time with Joey Graziadei

01:04 , Inga Parkel

Jenn took a moment in the season intro to reflect on her time on The Bachelor with Joey Graziadei.

She admitted she was “heartbroken” after Joey broke up with her.

Jenn turns down a proposal

01:02 , Inga Parkel

Whose proposal will Jenn turn down?! The episode already started by teasing one of the biggest bombshells of the season – Jenn tells one of the contestants that she can’t accept their proposal.

Host Jesse Palmer celebrates Jenn Tran’s premiere

Tuesday 9 July 2024 00:59 , Inga Parkel

What will the best limo entrance be tonight?

Tuesday 9 July 2024 00:50 , Inga Parkel

Tonight, 25 men will make their first impression on Jenn. This is always the biggest moment of night one on the dating series, as contestants will typically bring their A-game to stand out among the crowd.

It appears at least one of them will be making a very bold move.

“This is the first time I’ve met someone’s butt cheeks before their face,” Jenn said in an interview on ExtraTV ahead of the debut.

Season 21 teaser

Tuesday 9 July 2024 00:45 , Inga Parkel

Let the drama ensue. In a teaser ahead of the premiere, viewers were given a taste of the drama to come.

“Are you here ‘cause this is a TV show?” Tran asks the men. “If you think that this is not the place that you should be, then you need to get out.”

Her confrontation appears to come after one of the contestants, Aaron, tells her: “I’m not gonna name names, but all the guys aren’t here for the right reasons.”

She’s doing it her way. #TheBachelorette premieres Monday on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/O2WtlBDRdc — Bachelor Nation (@bachnation) July 5, 2024

Who is ‘The Bachelorette’s’ Devin?

Tuesday 9 July 2024 00:29 , Tom Murray

Devin on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ (Disney)

There’s a lot of interest in 28-year-old Freight Company Owner Devin Strader ahead of the season premiere.

Hailing from Houston, Texas, Devin’s bio reads: “Devin is the full package and is so ready to meet his match. When he’s not working, he loves running and spending time with his dog, Charlie – these two are a package deal.”

His fun fact is that he loves eating shrimp tacos... despite being allergic to shrimp.

The Bachelorette Season 21 trailer

Tuesday 9 July 2024 00:01 , Tom Murray

Video: Meet the 25 men vying for Jenn Tran's heart in The Bachelorette season 21

Monday 8 July 2024 23:20 , Tom Murray

Fans already think the’ve worked out who wins Jenn’s season

Monday 8 July 2024 22:26 , Tom Murray

While the premiere has yet to even air, popular blogger Reality Steve thinks he’s already figured out who Jenn is engaged to – and he’s rarely wrong.

Don’t mind spoilers? Read on below:

The Bachelorette fans already think the’ve worked out who wins Jenn’s season

Who is Jenn Tran?

Monday 8 July 2024 20:13 , Tom Murray

Tran was born in Hillsdale, New Jersey, on November 24, 1997, to Vietnamese immigrants. She has one older brother, James.

Raised bilingual, Tran played basketball and lacrosse in high school. For two years, she attended The University of Pittsburgh before transferring to The University of Wisconsin-Madison where she graduated with a bachelor of science in molecular biology in 2020. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.

She currently resides in Miami, Florida. Before joining The Bachelor season 28 cast, Tran studied as a physician assistant student at Barry Unversity in Miami. She is expected to graduate with a master’s degree in clinical medical science later this year.

“Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others,” her official Bachelorette bio states. “When she’s not studying, the 26-year-old fan favorite loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.”

Tran made her grand Bachelor entrance riding in on a go-kart in March. She competed against a record-breaking number of 32 women for Graziadei’s heart. She made it to episode seven of the show and invited Graziadei home to meet her family before being eliminated.

Read more:

Who is the new Bachelorette? Everything we know about season 21 star Jenn Tran

Who are the 25 men competing this season?

Monday 8 July 2024 18:23 , Tom Murray

The 25 men vying for Jenn’s heart are the following:

Aaron, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Okla.

Austin, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, Calif.

Brendan, 30, a real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia

Brett, 28, a health & safety manager from Manheim, Penn.

Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Fla.

Dakota, 27, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Ariz.

Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas

Dylan, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, Calif.

Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas

Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Ill.

Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York, N.Y.

Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, N.Y.

John, 25, a medical student from Delray Beach, Fla.

Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kevin, 35, a financial analyst from Denver, Colo.

Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, N.C.

Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, Calif.

Matt, 27, an insurance executive from Atlanta, Ga.

Moze, 25, an algebra teacher from Albany, N.Y.

Ricky, 28, a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Fla.

Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Sam N., 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, Calif.

Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Thomas N., 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Ga.

Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario

Find a full breakdown of all the men here:

Meet The Bachelorette contestants competing for Jenn Tran’s heart

How to watch ‘The Bachelorette’

Monday 8 July 2024 18:21 , Tom Murray

Season 21 of The Bachelorette is back in its regular Monday slot, debuting on July 8 at 8pm ET. New episodes will air weekly after that.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC, but those who no longer have cable will be able to tune into episodes the next day on Hulu.

The Bachelorette 2024: Premiere date, time and how to watch