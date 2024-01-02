‘Bachelorette’ couple Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay are divorcing. What we know

Another Bachelor Nation couple has called it quits.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, who found love during season 13 of “The Bachelorette” back in 2017, are getting a divorce, according to widespread media reports.

The chiropractor, who hails from Miami, filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where the exes currently reside.

The University of Florida alum, aka Dr. Abs, confirmed the sad news on his Instagram a few hours later, writing a lengthy statement to fans:

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” said the 43-year-old’s text over screen. “Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than four years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

According to court documents obtained by “Entertainment Tonight,” Abasolo, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, is requesting spousal support. He lists the date of separation from the “Extra” correspondent, 38, as Dec. 31, 2023.

Anyone who listened to Lindsay dish to reality star Nick Viall last month on an episode of his “The Viall Files” podcast may have already been clued in that something was amiss in her relationship.

The Texas native, who briefly lived with Abasolo in Miami before the pandemic, admitted that the two were living “totally different lives” due to their careers.

But Lindsay remained tight-lipped as to how serious their problems were.

“Marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there,” she told Viall. “I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do.”

She has yet to release a statement on the matter on her social media. Her most recent post is a montage of videos taken over the course of 2023.

“Definitely one of the hardest years of my life,” said the caption. “But choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024.”

In August 2021, two other 305-ers who were contestants of the ABC dating show broke up.

“Bachelorette” season 7 star Ashley Hebert and her pick back in 2011, JP Rosenbaum, went their separate ways, filing in Miami-Dade County to end their union. The parents of two, who still reside in the Kendall area, were married almost a decade.