The Bachelorette’s Jordan Rodgers & JoJo Fletcher Have a Wedding Venue ‘on Hold,’ Dates in Mind

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher got engaged — for the first time — in the August 2016 finale of The Bachelorette. And over the summer, the SEC Network analyst, re-proposed to “get things really going” with wedding planning, he tells PEOPLE.

“We started the planning process before my re-proposal, which Jojo had no idea about,” says Rodgers, who partnered with CheapTickets.com for football season. “I wanted to be excited again about the planning and the wedding.”

So, during a trip to a California while Fletcher, 28, thought they were checking out wedding venues, Rodgers, 32, rented out one of the potential spaces overlooking the Malibu mountains and got down on one knee — again.

“I always felt like I wanted to have a moment that was just us,” he says. “Not a moment to overshadow or overtake the first proposal, but a moment we could always remember it was just us. And I always knew I wanted to get my own ring for JoJo. I already had it designed. She was completely surprised.”

But that doesn’t mean Fletcher, 28, got rid of the Neil Lane ring Rodgers gave her the first time around. “The Neil Lane ring is special to us,” Rodgers says. “We’ll figure out something we can do with it down the road because it does still mean a lot to us. But she got a little bit of an upgrade.”

With that, the newly re-engaged pair have officially embarked on planning their big day.

“Right now, we’re working on finalizing the venue and the wedding planner,” the Cash Pad co-host says. “We picked a venue. It’s not confirmed yet, but we have it on hold so we’re tentatively playing around with some dates and starting to put together our guest list. We have no idea if it’s going to be 150 or 850! JoJo thinks it’s going to be small. I keep telling her, ‘Wait until you start adding it together.’ It’s going to get going real quick.”

It’ll go especially quickly because the couple wants a summer 2020 wedding. “Because of football season, it has got to be before fall,” says Rodgers, who will also team up with Fletcher for Paramount Network’s Fittest Couples. “We’re looking like June, July.”

Being in the thick of college football season now means Rodgers spends most weekends traveling to stadiums across the country for work. But partnering with CheapTickets makes it easier for Fletcher to tag along.

“The other day she’s like, ‘Should I come?’ And I’m like, ‘Heck yeah”” Rodgers says. “So she booked a flight real quick and came with me. She enjoys traveling for work, so anytime she can grab a CheapTicket comes in a handy.”

