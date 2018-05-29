‘The Bachelorette’ Season 14, Episode 1 Recap: She's Baaaccckkk!

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*
- Becca Kufrin meets the 28 gentlemen vying for her heart.
- One contestant calls out another’s intentions.
- The Bachelorette comes face-to-face with the first difficult decision of the season.
Welcome back to another dramatic season of The Bachelorette. Last night, Becca Kufrin returned to the mansion to meet her 28 suitors. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the season 14 premiere of The Bachelorette.
Let’s Do the Damn Thing
The episode kicks off with a reintroduction to the heartbreak Kufrin suffered on The Bachelor. (You know, when Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to her and then dumped her for the runner-up, Lauren B.) This time? It’s her decision and her choice, and all we have to say is… Let’s do the damn thing!
To calm her nerves before the big night, Kufrin sits down with former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe (season 11), JoJo Fletcher (season 12) and Rachel Lindsay (season 13). They exchange horror stories, offer advice and trash talk Luyendyk Jr. (Because, duh.)
Meet the Men
Next up? It’s officially time to meet this season’s contestants:
Colton (26): Sure, he may be a former professional football player, but Colton is a softie at heart. Not only is he the proud owner of a cystic fibrosis charity, but he also brings a confetti cannon to start the season off “with a bang.”
Grant (27): He has “a lot of respect for her” and won’t let her forget it. Bonus points: Dimples for days.
Clay (30): Yet another pro football player who doesn’t fit the “bad boy” stereotype.
Jean Blanc (31): He believes you can tell a lot about someone by what they wear and how they smell. His goal? To “blow her nose away.”
Connor (25): He copies Kufrin’s limo introduction from The Bachelor by getting down on one knee. Been there, done that.
Joe (31): A grocery store owner who knows his produce but completely freezes up when he meets her.
John (28): The guy who believes in love at first sight. Awww.
Leo (31): Drops a well-rehearsed “let’s let our hair down” line before literally letting his hair down.
Jordan (26): He’s a professional model with a seriously impressive ego. Highlight quotes include “my brand is a pensive gentleman” and “the power is in the brows.”
Rickey (27): He claims Kufrin has “all the adjectives going for her.” (i.e., Gorgeous, smart, cliché…)
Alex (31): Confirms that she is, in fact, gorgeous.
Nick (27): Shows up in a race-car-driver outfit just so he can trash talk Luyendyk Jr, natch.
Mike (27): Continues the Arie roast by bringing a cardboard cutout.
Garrett (29): He pulls up in a minivan stocked with baby daddy essentials, and Kufrin eats it up.
Blake (28): Remember the guy with the horse on the After the Final Rose special? Well, this time he rides in on an ox. Why? Because his feelings for her “are as strong as an ox.”
Lincoln (26): You know, the one with the Nigerian accent and smooth pick-up lines.
Chase (27): Says it’s “all about the Chase.” Clever.
Darius (26): Reminds her that they already met on After the Final Rose. Duh.
Ryan (26): Much to our dismay, he shows up sans banjo.
Christon (31): He’s “dying” to know more about her.
Wills (29): Admits he’s a bit of a closet nerd.
Jason (29): Tries to win her affection with a cheesy handshake.
Kamil (30): Pronounced like “Camille.” He’s all about compromise and makes her “meet him halfway” to the limo.
Jake (29): He shocks Kufrin when he steps out of the limo, considering he’s an acquaintance from Minneapolis who she’s met several times. Go figure.
Trent (28): Arrives in a hearse and claims he died when she was named The Bachelorette.
Christian (28): He gives her a twirl. Literally.
David (25): He wears a chicken costume. Enough said.
Chris R. (30): Serenades her with a gospel choir.
Phew. That was a lot.
The Cocktail Party
At long last, Kufrin heads inside for the cocktail party. After raising their glasses, Connor makes the first steal of the night. May the odds be ever in your favor, gentlemen.
From playing with clay with Clay and taking French lessons with Jean Blanc to fishing in the pool with Garrett, the suitors pretty much cover all the bases when it comes to the first night.
Right when Kufrin starts to really hit it off with Blake (minivan man), drama unfolds in the mansion. It all begins when Chris reveals that Chase isn’t here for the right reasons. Here we go again.
The Drama
You see, they’re both from Orlando, Florida, so when Chase appeared on the After the Final Rose special back in March, Chris received a text from Chase’s ex-girlfriend, who claims he’s just a douche looking for exposure. (Sounds like the perfect Bachelor candidate, if you ask us.)
With support from the other contestants, Chris confronts Chase and, well, all hell breaks loose. Kufrin ends up getting involved, which prompts Chase to say that he was never in a relationship with the girl. The Bachelorette sees right through his story.
Nevertheless, she encourages the men to drop the subject and reveals that she can’t move forward without addressing another red flag. Dun dun dun.
The Decision
Right on cue, Becca pulls Jake aside and challenges his intentions. Since they’ve hung out several times in the past, why is he pursuing her now? He ensures her that he’s in a different place today than he was a year ago, but she’s not buying it.
Kufrin admits that she would constantly question his intentions and, therefore, doesn’t feel comfortable having him around. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the first elimination of the season.
The Conclusion
Drama aside, there’s still a major elephant in the room that needs addressing: the first impression rose. After the Jake hype dies down, Kufrin grabs the symbolic flower and gives it to—drumroll, please—Garrett.
Without missing a beat, Chris Harrison diverts everyone’s attention to the rose ceremony, where Kufrin sends home Kamil, Joe, Darius, Grant, Christian and (you guessed it) Chase. Can’t win ’em all.
Thank you, ABC. We really needed this. The Bachelorette returns next Monday at 8 p.m.
