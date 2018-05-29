‘The Bachelorette’ Season 14, Episode 1 Recap: She's Baaaccckkk!

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

Becca Kufrin meets the 28 gentlemen vying for her heart.

One contestant calls out another’s intentions.

The Bachelorette comes face-to-face with the first difficult decision of the season.

Welcome back to another dramatic season of The Bachelorette. Last night, Becca Kufrin returned to the mansion to meet her 28 suitors. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the season 14 premiere of The Bachelorette.

Let’s Do the Damn Thing

The episode kicks off with a reintroduction to the heartbreak Kufrin suffered on The Bachelor. (You know, when Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to her and then dumped her for the runner-up, Lauren B.) This time? It’s her decision and her choice, and all we have to say is… Let’s do the damn thing!

To calm her nerves before the big night, Kufrin sits down with former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe (season 11), JoJo Fletcher (season 12) and Rachel Lindsay (season 13). They exchange horror stories, offer advice and trash talk Luyendyk Jr. (Because, duh.)

Meet the Men

Next up? It’s officially time to meet this season’s contestants:

Colton (26): Sure, he may be a former professional football player, but Colton is a softie at heart. Not only is he the proud owner of a cystic fibrosis charity, but he also brings a confetti cannon to start the season off “with a bang.”

Grant (27): He has “a lot of respect for her” and won’t let her forget it. Bonus points: Dimples for days.

Clay (30): Yet another pro football player who doesn’t fit the “bad boy” stereotype.

Jean Blanc (31): He believes you can tell a lot about someone by what they wear and how they smell. His goal? To “blow her nose away.”

Connor (25): He copies Kufrin’s limo introduction from The Bachelor by getting down on one knee. Been there, done that.

Joe (31): A grocery store owner who knows his produce but completely freezes up when he meets her.

