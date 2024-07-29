The “Bachelorette” Season 21: Who Has Been Eliminated and Who Is Still in the Competition?
'The Bachelorette' season 21 stars Jenn Tran. See which suitors have been cut (and who could still win her heart)
Jenn Tran stepped into the high heels of The Bachelorette after being eliminated in week seven of Joey Graziadei's season 28 of The Bachelor.
Tran, 26, the franchise's first Asian-American Bachelorette, said filming her season was "the best two months of my life" (though she does regret a few of the "steamy" makeouts with some of the suitors).
The physician assistant studio kicked off her season with a "feral" smooch July 8 and has keep the heat rising ever since.
But of course, every week, contestants have to go home. Keep scrolling to see who's still in the running — and for whom the bloom is off the rose
Brendan
Age: 30
Occupation: Real Estate Broker
Hometown: Vancouver
Status: Eliminated in week 1
Brett, 28
Age: 28
Occupation: Health & Safety Manager
Hometown: Manheim, Penn.
Status: Eliminated in week 1
Dakota
Age: 27
Occupation: Sommelier
Hometown: Paradise Valley, Arizona
Status: Eliminated in week 1
Kevin
Age: 35
Occupation: Financial Analyst
Hometown: Denver
Status: Eliminated in week 1
Matt, 27
Age: 27
Occupation: Insurance Executive
Hometown: Atlanta
Status: Eliminated in week 1
Moze
Age: 25
Occupation: Algebra Teacher
Hometown: Albany, N.Y.
Status: Eliminated in week 1
Brian, 33
Age: 33
Occupation: Aesthetics Consultant
Hometown: Boynton Beach, Fla.
Status: Eliminated in week 2
Jahaan
Age: 28
Occupation: Startup Founder
Hometown: New York City
Status: Eliminated in week 2
Marvin, 28
Age: 28
Occupation: Luxury Event Planner
Hometown: Santa Monica, Calif.
Status: Eliminated in week 2
Ricky, 28
Age: 28
Occupation: Pharmaceutical Representative
Hometown: Miami
Status: Eliminated in week 2
Aaron
Age: 29
Occupation: Aerospace Engineer
Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
Status: Self-eliminated in week 3
Hakeem
Age: 29
Occupation: Medical Device Salesman
Hometown: Schaumberg, Ill.
Status: Eliminated in week 3
Tomas A.
Age: 27
Occupation: Physiotherapist
Hometown: Toronto
Status: Eliminated in week 3
Austin, 28
Age: 28
Occupation: Sales Executive
Hometown: San Diego
Status: Still in the competition
Devin
Age: 28
Occupation: Freight Company Owner
Hometown: Houston
Status: Still in the competition
Dylan
Age: 24
Occupation: Medical Student
Hometown: Elk Grove, Calif.
Status: Still in the competition
Grant
Age: 30
Occupation: Day Trader
Hometown: Houston
Status: Still in the competition
Jeremy
Age: 29
Occupation: Real Estate Investor
Hometown: New York City
Status: Still in the competition
John
Age: 25
Occupation: Medical Student
Hometown: Delray Beach, Fla.
Status: Still in the competition
Jonathon
Age: 27
Occupation: Creative Director
Hometown: Los Angeles
Status: Still in the competition
Marcus
Age: 31
Occupation: Army Ranger Veteran
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Status: Still in the competition
Sam M.
Age: 27
Occupation: Contractor
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Status: Still in the competition
Sam N.
Age: 25
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.
Status: Still in the competition
Spencer
Age: 30
Occupation: Pet Portrait Entrepreneur
Hometown: Dallas
Status: Still in the competition
Thomas N.
Age: 31
Occupation: Retirement Adviser
Hometown: Tucker, Ga.
Status: Still in the competition
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.