The “Bachelorette” Season 21: Who Has Been Eliminated and Who Is Still in the Competition?

'The Bachelorette' season 21 stars Jenn Tran. See which suitors have been cut (and who could still win her heart)

Jenn Tran stepped into the high heels of The Bachelorette after being eliminated in week seven of Joey Graziadei's season 28 of The Bachelor.

Tran, 26, the franchise's first Asian-American Bachelorette, said filming her season was "the best two months of my life" (though she does regret a few of the "steamy" makeouts with some of the suitors).

The physician assistant studio kicked off her season with a "feral" smooch July 8 and has keep the heat rising ever since.

But of course, every week, contestants have to go home. Keep scrolling to see who's still in the running — and for whom the bloom is off the rose

Brendan

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Brendan

Age: 30

Occupation: Real Estate Broker

Hometown: Vancouver

Status: Eliminated in week 1

Brett, 28

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Brett

Age: 28

Occupation: Health & Safety Manager

Hometown: Manheim, Penn.

Status: Eliminated in week 1

Dakota

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Dakota

Age: 27

Occupation: Sommelier

Hometown: Paradise Valley, Arizona

Status: Eliminated in week 1

Kevin

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Kevin

Age: 35

Occupation: Financial Analyst

Hometown: Denver

Status: Eliminated in week 1

Matt, 27

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Matt

Age: 27

Occupation: Insurance Executive

Hometown: Atlanta

Status: Eliminated in week 1

Moze

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Moze

Age: 25

Occupation: Algebra Teacher

Hometown: Albany, N.Y.

Status: Eliminated in week 1

Brian, 33

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Brain

Age: 33

Occupation: Aesthetics Consultant

Hometown: Boynton Beach, Fla.

Status: Eliminated in week 2



Jahaan

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Jahaan

Age: 28

Occupation: Startup Founder

Hometown: New York City

Status: Eliminated in week 2

Marvin, 28

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Marvin

Age: 28

Occupation: Luxury Event Planner

Hometown: Santa Monica, Calif.

Status: Eliminated in week 2

Ricky, 28

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Ricky

Age: 28

Occupation: Pharmaceutical Representative

Hometown: Miami

Status: Eliminated in week 2

Aaron

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Aaron

Age: 29

Occupation: Aerospace Engineer

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Status: Self-eliminated in week 3

Hakeem

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Hakeem

Age: 29

Occupation: Medical Device Salesman

Hometown: Schaumberg, Ill.

Status: Eliminated in week 3

Tomas A.

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Tomas A.

Age: 27

Occupation: Physiotherapist

Hometown: Toronto

Status: Eliminated in week 3

Austin, 28

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Austin

Age: 28

Occupation: Sales Executive

Hometown: San Diego

Status: Still in the competition

Devin

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Devin

Age: 28

Occupation: Freight Company Owner

Hometown: Houston

Status: Still in the competition

Dylan

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Dylan

Age: 24

Occupation: Medical Student

Hometown: Elk Grove, Calif.

Status: Still in the competition

Grant

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Grant

Age: 30

Occupation: Day Trader

Hometown: Houston

Status: Still in the competition

Jeremy

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Jeremy

Age: 29

Occupation: Real Estate Investor

Hometown: New York City

Status: Still in the competition

John

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant John M.

Age: 25

Occupation: Medical Student

Hometown: Delray Beach, Fla.

Status: Still in the competition

Jonathon

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Jonathon

Age: 27

Occupation: Creative Director

Hometown: Los Angeles

Status: Still in the competition

Marcus

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Marcus

Age: 31

Occupation: Army Ranger Veteran

Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.

Status: Still in the competition

Sam M.

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Sam M.

Age: 27

Occupation: Contractor

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Status: Still in the competition

Sam N.

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Sam N.

Age: 25

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.

Status: Still in the competition

Spencer

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Spencer

Age: 30

Occupation: Pet Portrait Entrepreneur

Hometown: Dallas

Status: Still in the competition

Thomas N.

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelorette' season 21 contestant Thomas N.

Age: 31

Occupation: Retirement Adviser

Hometown: Tucker, Ga.

Status: Still in the competition

