‘The Bachelorette’, Stanley Cup Finals Battle In Monday Ratings; ‘SYTYCD’ Bows Steady

ABC’s The Bachelorette (1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 5.49 million viewers) edged out NBC’s Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals (1.4, 5.00M) for top honors in the non-time zone adjusted fast nationals for Monday’s primetime, which also saw the summer premiere of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance.

The St. Louis Blues’ 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins leveled the series at two games each, with Game 5 coming in primetime Thursday. As usual with live sports, revisions are expected to Nielsen’s fast-affiliate numbers, which so far see NBC winning in both metrics overall for the night.

The game, which aired from 8:15-11 PM ET, drew a 3.84 rating in the metered markets, the best of the 2019 NHL postseason to date. So far though it is a tick below The Bachelorette, which rallied four tenths of a ratings point and nearly 1 million viewers from its last original on Memorial Day, hitting season highs in both to finish as the night’s top-rated and most watched program.

The two-hour episode took a bit of starch out of the premiere of SYTYCD at 9 PM, which nonetheless matched last summer’s premiere number in the demo.

Fox started its night with a new Beat Shazam (0.7, 2.85M), while ABC wrapped its night with a repeat Celebrity Family Feud (0.8, 3.55M).

At 9 PM, CBS had the only other original program Monday, with The Code (0.5, 4.61M), which is yet to learn its renewal fate, off a tenth.

The rest of the night was repeats.

