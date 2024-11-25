I back assisted dying because even best palliative care is not good enough, says Labour MP

Peter Prinsley, the MP for Bury St Edmunds, said assisted dying should be viewed as ‘complementary’ to palliative care - House of Commons

A Labour MP has said he backs legalising assisted dying because even the best palliative care is “insufficient” for some patients.

Peter Prinsley, the MP for Bury St Edmunds, said that even with “the most skilful palliative care”, some terminally ill people can suffer from “intolerable” symptoms.

Mr Prinsley, who is also a consultant surgeon, said assisted dying should be viewed as “complementary” to palliative care, rather than as an “alternative” service.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I can tell you that there are people who, even with the most skilful palliative care, get into a situation where their symptoms become intolerable and where they have a complete loss of control and dignity.”

He added: “My experience is that there are people for whom palliative care is simply insufficient, and this is what people fear.”

The Bill, put forward by Kim Leadbeater, a Labour MP, would legalise assisted dying for terminally ill, mentally competent adults with six months or less to live.

A free vote will be held on the legislation in the Commons on Friday, allowing MPs to vote according to their conscience.

It comes after several MPs, including Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, expressed opposition to legalising assisted dying on the grounds that the palliative care system in the UK was not good enough to offer patients a real choice.

Mr Prinsley said of the argument: “The first thing to say about palliative care is that we absolutely must invest in palliative care, and I believe palliative care should be a core NHS service, fully funded rather like our maternity services.

“But I see this assisted dying bill as complementary to palliative care. It’s not an alternative to palliative care.”

MPs will vote on Kim Leadbeater’s Bill on Friday - Stefan Rousseau/PA

On Saturday, Shabana Mahmood, the Justice Secretary, wrote to her constituents to warn that MPs would be putting the country on a “slippery slope towards death on demand” if the Bill passed.

In response, Lord Falconer, the former Labour justice secretary, told Sky News that Ms Mahmood was “motivated by her religious beliefs” and that these “shouldn’t be imposed on everybody else”.

Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central, said his comments were “hugely offensive and discriminatory” and demanded that he apologise.

Ms Maskell, who is a Christian, said her opposition to the Bill was “purely” from her perspective as a former care worker.

“I find it hugely offensive and discriminatory, the fact that he is conflating the two issues, and I think he really needs to reflect on those comments,” she told BBC Radio 4.

Jess Phillips, a Home Office minister, also defended Ms Mahmood, saying the Justice Secretary was “making a decision on what she thinks is best for her constituents, like every constituency MP”.

Asked by Times Radio if Ms Mahmood was imposing her faith on others by announcing she would not support the Bill, Ms Phillips said: “She will make the decision about how she votes on assisted dying on a matter of conscience, just exactly like I will.”

The minister, who has said she will vote for the legislation, added: “How she comes to that and what moral code she uses to come to that will be exactly the same as the moral code that I use to come to that decision as well.”

Views on assisted dying have seen MPs across the political spectrum divided on the issue, with members of the Cabinet also split.

Mr Prinsley said he believed there was more support for legalising assisted dying among older MPs, and that younger colleagues were “struggling with the moral magnitude” of the decision.

The Suffolk MP said he believed the Bill might not pass because of the proportion of MPs who are younger, adding: “There may be people who themselves have not come across family members or friends who’ve been in this position.

“But once you get to a certain age and stage, you’ve seen this for yourself, and I think that may well influence how the vote goes at the end of the week.”