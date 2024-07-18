Unstable air mass and heat bring thunderstorm chances to Atlantic Canada

Heat warnings are in place and a looming storm threat awaits the East Coast on Thursday as a new disturbance tracks across.

There's a risk for heavy rain, strong winds, and even small hail on Thursday. The potential for storms comes amid heat warnings across Atlantic Canada -- a true sign that summer is in full swing.

PHOTOS: Another round of torrential rain hits southern Ontario

The region has been enveloped in a hot, humid air mass for the past several days, adding to the instability and thunderstorm potential as the fronts slice through.

Be sure to remain weather-aware, and stay up-to-date on all of the watches and warnings in your area.

Thursday: Looming thunderstorm risk over the East Coast

A couple of frontal boundaries and lows migrating through Atlantic Canada are bringing the risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms again on Thursday.

Baron - ATL - Thursday timing

By Thursday afternoon, the cold front will trigger thunderstorms from north to south as the front passes into New Brunswick and P.E.I. in the evening.

Storms should remain sub-severe across Atlantic Canada, but the best chance of a stronger cell or two will be in northern New Brunswick, along the Quebec border.

Baron - ATL storm risk Thursday - July17

An onshore Atlantic flow into the hot and humid air mass will also trigger storms across central Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Thursday will be the hottest day for much of Newfoundland with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s for the interior, and mid-20s for the Avalon.

Baron - ATL Thursday temps

Cooler weather is expected for a few days through early next week, then temperatures will trend warmer once again for the middle of and late week.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Atlantic Canada

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images.