Back-to-back systems bring heavy snow threat into Atlantic Canada

Forecast Centre
·3 min read

Snow has been quite sparse throughout Atlantic Canada this season so far, with only a few small snow events that quickly melted away with milder temperatures. Will a white landscape make a comeback ahead of the holidays? There are two systems to keep an eye on that certainly brings that potential this week.

After the first round pushes through, eyes will shift to the second, and stronger bout, on Friday and Saturday. This could bring some significant snowfall totals to parts of the region. While there is still some uncertainty with the snow track and amounts, special weather statements are already in effect for this late week system for the potential for 'significant snowfall' over parts of Nova Scotia and PEI. This could make for difficult travel heading into Saturday.

Baron - ATL forecast confidence - Dec18
Baron - ATL forecast confidence - Dec18

Drivers are urged to plan ahead based on the changing road conditions. Holiday travel plans are also likely in motion, so it'll be important to stay weather-aware, and up-to-date on all of the warnings in your area.

ADVERTISEMENT

SEE ALSO: Emergency kits: The crucial extra item you can't miss for winter

Through Thursday: Round 1

The first system tracked into the Maritimes from the U.S. Northeast, with precipitation having started Wednesday. The system will then track into Newfoundland for Thursday.

Baron - ATL Thursday afternoon precip - Dec18
Baron - ATL Thursday afternoon precip - Dec18

Snow will start across western New Brunswick first, spreading into Fredericton through the early overnight hours. Places like Moncton and Saint John, N.B., as well as Nova Scotia, and P.E.I., will remain as mostly rain with this system, with the exception of a few higher elevation spots such as the Cobequid Pass, and the Cape Breton Highlands.

Between 5-10 cm is forecast to accumulate across central and northern New Brunswick, including Fredericton, which could be enough to slick up roads and impact travel conditions at times.

Baron - Atlantic Canada snowfall outlook - Dec18
Baron - Atlantic Canada snowfall outlook - Dec18

Snow moves into western Newfoundland on Thursday, with coastal sections starting as rain and then transitioning over to snow. Eastern areas will remain as rain.

Friday through Saturday: Round 2, the stronger storm

The second and stronger system will track south of the Maritimes Friday overnight and then track into Newfoundland through the day on Saturday.

Baron - ATL predawn Saturday - Dec18
Baron - ATL predawn Saturday - Dec18

Because this system will track further south than the first round, this gives a higher potential of snow to southern New Brunswick and some of Nova Scotia.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be a swath of accumulating snow that could range from 15-25 cm, and even higher in some spots of Nova Scotia, PEI, and western Newfoundland. Special weather statements are already in effect for Nova Scotia and PEI warning of this significant snowfall. The eventual track of the system will ultimately dictate whether Halifax or Charlottetown are in the thick of the heaviest snow.

Baron - ATL snowy systems - Dec18
Baron - ATL snowy systems - Dec18

Eastern portions of Nova Scotia has the chance to transition to rain for part of the event, which could contribute to more of a slushy mess.

Eastern Newfoundland might see some flurries to start, but rain will be the primary precipitation type with the risk of freezing rain for central areas, as well.

Baron - ATL Saturday afternoon precip - Dec18
Baron - ATL Saturday afternoon precip - Dec18

Risk for whiteouts and power outages

Winds will be breezy, so this will heighten the threat of whiteout conditions for parts of the Maritimes and western Newfoundland. The combination of wet snow and gusty winds may also result in localized power outages.

ADVERTISEMENT

DON'T MISS: White Christmas odds are looking good for millions of Canadians

Baron - Snow outlook Friday - Saturday ATL - Dec18
Baron - Snow outlook Friday - Saturday ATL - Dec18

Colder temperatures will flood in behind this system, so whatever snow is on the ground will stick around for Christmas. This could result in some slick and icy conditions.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Atlantic Canada.

WATCH: White Christmas odds are much higher this year for millions of Canadians

Click here to view the video

Latest Stories

  • P.E.I. likely to see significant snowfall this weekend, says Environment Canada

    Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for P.E.I.'s Kings and Queens counties lasting from Friday night into Saturday. "Significant snowfall is possible for some or all of Prince Edward Island which could make travel difficult on Saturday," the special weather statement reads. "An area of low pressure is expected to travel up the eastern seaboard late this week and track south of Nova Scotia on Saturday bringing snow to the island." Islanders with pre-Christmas travel plans sh

  • Advocates call for action on child poverty in Nova Scotia

    Nova Scotia had the fifth highest child poverty rate in Canada in 2022 and the highest in Atlantic Canada, according to a report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives released on Tuesday. Gareth Hampshire has the story.

  • Incoming weekend snow set to impact holiday travel

    CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says a significant snowfall is looking likely for most of Nova Scotia, beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday.

  • Saturday snow set to impact pre-Christmas travel

    Folks with pre-Christmas travel plans this weekend should be keeping a close eye on the forecast over the next few days. While some uncertainty remains, a significant snowfall is looking likely for most of Nova Scotia, beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday. The storm is set to develop along the eastern seaboard and then move south of the province on Saturday with snow along its northern edge.The snow is set to begin Friday night and continue into Saturday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) The tr

  • Extreme cold, snowfall warnings issued for large parts of Alberta

    Large portions of Alberta are under weather warnings as winter descends over the province. A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada at 4 a.m. MT Wednesday said Edmonton and central and southern Alberta can expect as much as 15 centimetres of snow this morning. Snow is expected to taper off this evening. An extreme cold warning is in effect for all of northern Alberta. Temperatures will moderate later today.Temperatures are expected to hover around –17 C in Edmonton and –14 C in Calgary to

  • Will Bellingham have a white Christmas? Here’s what the latest weather forecasts say

    Washington is expected to see average temperatures and precipitation the week of Christmas. What it means for Bellingham, Whatcom County.

  • Defence seeks probation for teen who pleaded guilty to assault in alleged swarming

    TORONTO — A teen who pleaded guilty to assault in the alleged swarming of a homeless Toronto man has taken responsibility for her role in the deadly incident and is working to get her life back on track, her lawyer told a sentencing hearing Wednesday.

  • China has expanded its nuclear force and strengthened ties to Russia, the Pentagon says

    WASHINGTON (AP) — China is expanding its nuclear force, has increased military pressure against Taiwan and has strengthened its ties with Russia over the past year, according to a Pentagon report Wednesday that details actions accelerating key areas of conflict with the United States.

  • Renewed push for 6th bridge over Ottawa River met with skepticism

    The federal government's renewed commitment to a new bridge crossing the Ottawa River over Kettle Island is meeting with little enthusiasm and a lot of skepticism.Monday's fall economic statement said the government is again committed to "an additional multimodal bridge over the Ottawa River to further improve transportation connectivity in the National Capital Region."It said the bridge would follow the controversial Kettle Island route and the commitment will allow the next phase of planning t

  • Putin's Troops Are Now Having To Rely On 'Outdated' Soviet-Era Equipment In Battle, UK Says

    The cost of the Russian president's land grab continues to climb.

  • 'Canada's beloved' Theodore Too tugboat sinking in St. Catharines, Ont.

    Theodore Too, the life-sized tugboat replica of a beloved TV character, is on "temporary leave" after it began to sink in St. Catharines, Ont. By Wednesday morning, it had remained partially submerged at the Port Weller Dry Docks Shipyard on Lake Ontario."At this time, the cause of this unfortunate incident remains unclear," Blair McKeil, Theodore Too's owner and CEO of Breakwater Financial, said in a statement.McKeil said the company is committed to executing a "safe and successful refloat" of

  • After fanfare of Churchill Falls deal, Newfoundland urged to learn its dam lessons

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Energy observers in Newfoundland and Labrador are urging the provincial government to take a sober second look at a massive tentative deal announced last week with Quebec that promises to deliver hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue to the Atlantic province.

  • Churchill Falls deal needs independent review, not ‘rushed’ House debate in January, say critics

    The Public Utilities Board should review the new Churchill Falls deal between N.L. and Quebec, according to PC Leader Tony Wakeham and Ron Penney, a critic of the Muskrat Falls megaproject. Both believe the Liberals want to get the deal done, in part for political gain. The CBC’s Terry Roberts reports.

  • Theodore Too, beloved Canadian tugboat, partially sinks in Ontario port

    Theodore Too, the beloved life-sized replica of Theodore Tugboat, has partially sunk while in port, its owner says. The 20-metre vessel, which moved to the Port of Hamilton from Halifax Harbour in June 2021, somehow took on water Tuesday night while at the Ontario Shipyard in Port Weller.

  • In the news today: Trudeau taking time to reflect: Liberal minister

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • People in this community aren't happy with renewed commitment to 6th bridge over Ottawa River

    The federal government's fall economic statement specifically mentioned a bridge connecting Ottawa's Aviation Parkway to Gatineau. Residents who live in the neighbourhood of Manor Park have long been opposed to the plan.

  • Brandon's Assiniboine College shuts down 5 programs, records 78% drop in international applications

    The number of applications from international students has dropped about 78 per cent at Assiniboine College in Brandon because of the federal cap on study permits, forcing the cancellation of some programs, the school's international program manager says."For winter and spring 2025 terms, we've already had to cancel or reduce intakes in courses such as office skills, baking foundations, culinary arts, business administration, accounting and finance programs," said Sandeep Rane.It's among several

  • Powerful earthquake hits Pacific island of Vanuatu, bodies seen in street

    A devastating 7.3-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday struck off the coast of Vanuatu's main island, Efate, severely damaging Port Vila and crushing the ground floor of a building containing US and French embassies. Casualties and extensive destruction were reported, including visible bodies in the streets, as per the US Geological Survey and eyewitness accounts. A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island of Vanuatu on Tuesday, severely damaging buildings in the capital Port Vila including one hou

  • Heavy snow threatens dangerous travel on the Prairies, risk of 10-20+ cm

    Drivers beware: A swath of heavy snow will likely have widespread impacts across the Prairies this week, with 10-20+ cm expected to fall

  • Snowfall, cold warnings span the Prairies; 20 cm of snow brings travel risk

    Snow will continue to pick up in intensity across the Prairies through Wednesday, threatening as much as 20 cm across some of the harder-hit areas. Driving conditions will be dicey