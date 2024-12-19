Back-to-back systems bring heavy snow threat into Atlantic Canada

Snow has been quite sparse throughout Atlantic Canada this season so far, with only a few small snow events that quickly melted away with milder temperatures. Will a white landscape make a comeback ahead of the holidays? There are two systems to keep an eye on that certainly brings that potential this week.

After the first round pushes through, eyes will shift to the second, and stronger bout, on Friday and Saturday. This could bring some significant snowfall totals to parts of the region. While there is still some uncertainty with the snow track and amounts, special weather statements are already in effect for this late week system for the potential for 'significant snowfall' over parts of Nova Scotia and PEI. This could make for difficult travel heading into Saturday.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead based on the changing road conditions. Holiday travel plans are also likely in motion, so it'll be important to stay weather-aware, and up-to-date on all of the warnings in your area.

Through Thursday: Round 1

The first system tracked into the Maritimes from the U.S. Northeast, with precipitation having started Wednesday. The system will then track into Newfoundland for Thursday.

Snow will start across western New Brunswick first, spreading into Fredericton through the early overnight hours. Places like Moncton and Saint John, N.B., as well as Nova Scotia, and P.E.I., will remain as mostly rain with this system, with the exception of a few higher elevation spots such as the Cobequid Pass, and the Cape Breton Highlands.

Between 5-10 cm is forecast to accumulate across central and northern New Brunswick, including Fredericton, which could be enough to slick up roads and impact travel conditions at times.

Snow moves into western Newfoundland on Thursday, with coastal sections starting as rain and then transitioning over to snow. Eastern areas will remain as rain.

Friday through Saturday: Round 2, the stronger storm

The second and stronger system will track south of the Maritimes Friday overnight and then track into Newfoundland through the day on Saturday.

Because this system will track further south than the first round, this gives a higher potential of snow to southern New Brunswick and some of Nova Scotia.

There will be a swath of accumulating snow that could range from 15-25 cm, and even higher in some spots of Nova Scotia, PEI, and western Newfoundland. Special weather statements are already in effect for Nova Scotia and PEI warning of this significant snowfall. The eventual track of the system will ultimately dictate whether Halifax or Charlottetown are in the thick of the heaviest snow.

Eastern portions of Nova Scotia has the chance to transition to rain for part of the event, which could contribute to more of a slushy mess.

Eastern Newfoundland might see some flurries to start, but rain will be the primary precipitation type with the risk of freezing rain for central areas, as well.

Risk for whiteouts and power outages

Winds will be breezy, so this will heighten the threat of whiteout conditions for parts of the Maritimes and western Newfoundland. The combination of wet snow and gusty winds may also result in localized power outages.

Colder temperatures will flood in behind this system, so whatever snow is on the ground will stick around for Christmas. This could result in some slick and icy conditions.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Atlantic Canada.

