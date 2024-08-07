Back to School: Dealing with the heat

The Daily Beast

Although the U.S. men’s basketball team dominated Brazil in the 2024 Olympics quarterfinals on Wednesday, LeBron James left the game with a gash that needed four stitches after taking a rough fall.During the third quarter, James was hit by Brazil’s Georginho de Paula’s elbow as the two struggled for a rebound, which knocked the Los Angeles Lakers’ forward to the ground. De Paula could be seen apologizing while the American superstar clutched his face.James left the court holding a paper towel to