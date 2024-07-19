Back to School Prime Day Deals That Are Still on Amazon

EDITED BY MICHELLE PRADO, COMMERCE CONTENT DIRECTOR Promotions listed were available when the article was published. Find more Amazon Prime Day Deals here.

Parents and teachers who are on the hunt for early back-to-school deals are in luck as post-Prime Day sales from Amazon are still here. Back to school can be a hectic time of year, but saving on this semester’s school supplies can help better prepare you and your kids. From lunch boxes and pencil sharpeners, to headphones and printers, we’ve rounded up some of the most popular items that are still on sale right now.

There are few things cooler than Bentgo’s bento box lunchboxes for daily school lunches. It’s great for kids with small portion containers and a drop-proof, rubber-coated design, and great for parents, with a dishwasher-safe tray and leak-proof closure. This top-rated lunchbox encourages picky eaters to enjoy their food thanks to four compartments that keep everything separate. Plus, it’s good for all types of meals, both hot and cold.

Original Price: $39.99

Sale: $29.99 (25% off)

Buy now on Amazon

For long study sessions, a good pair of headphones is ideal for tuning out the rest of the world. This Sony wireless bluetooth headset has a battery that lasts up to 50 hours, and it only takes 3 minutes to charge up for 90 minutes of playback — just in case they forgot to charge them the night before. Plus, thanks to a built-in microphone, these headphones also provide you with hands-free phone calls.

Original Price: $59.99

Sale: $38.00 (37% off)

Buy now on Amazon

From school forms to term papers, a reliable printer is a must-have for kids and parents. The HP DeskJet wireless printer is an all-in-one printer, scanner, copier and fax machine. A bonus with this printer is the three months of ink included, and you have the option of subscribing to HP+ for a regularly scheduled delivery of ink.

Original Price: $84.99

Sale: $49.99 (41% off)

Buy now on Amazon

College and high school students can appreciate this easily adjustable standing desk. Whether you need to adjust for different seating or prefer to stand while doing school work, this wooden desktop operates with an LED display showing up to three presets for height. It can also hold up to 154 pounds — so pile on the books, lamps, speakers and laptop. Side hooks can hold accessories like earphones and backpacks.

Original Price: $119.99

Sale: $102.60 (14% off)

Buy now on Amazon

During car rides and at home kids can enjoy their favorite shows and music with Belkin’s Soundform bluetooth earbuds. Specially made for kids, these earbuds help protect their hearing thanks to a built-in maximum listening volume. They also feature small, soft silicone ear tips in five different sizes, and are compatible with most devices including Apple, Samsung, and more.

Original Price: $49.99

Sale: $33.24 (34% off)

Buy now on Amazon

If you have multiple kids, they most likely each have their own devices. Make charging each of them easier with this 3-in-1 charge station for Apple iphones, watches, and airpods. This magnetic power strip charges devices without getting tangled in cords and makes grabbing your device after it’s been powered up much simpler.

Original Price: $49.99

Sale: $33.24 (34% off)

Buy now on Amazon

If you’re using pencils, chances are you’ll need to sharpen them. Stanley Bostitch heavy duty pencil sharpeners can quickly do the trick thanks to their electric design. Great for classrooms and even at home, it has an easy-to-empty tray and a tamper-proof shut off — just in case kids are a little too zealous with sharpening.

Original Price: $33.19

Sale: $16.02 (52% off)

Buy now on Amazon

Put up classroom posters and staple together projects with the Bostitch 3-in-1 stapler. It’s stapling made easy with a capacity of 210 staples and the ability to staple through 20 sheets of paper at a time. It has a built-in staple remover and opens up for tacking things to bulletin boards.

Original Price: $33.19

Sale: $16.02 (52% off)

Buy now on Amazon

EXPO’s dry erase markers are a classic for a reason. These all-purpose markers are used all through the school year by students and teachers alike. This 12-pack offers multiple colors to choose from, and the wide, chisel tip makes writing visible from several feet away.

Original Price: $14.73

Sale: $11.76 (20% off)

Buy now on Amazon