Back to school vaccinations

Latest Stories
- The New York Times
This May Be the Most Overlooked COVID Symptom
In January 2020, a man who would become known as the first documented COVID-19 patient in the United States arrived at an urgent care clinic. Two of his symptoms, a cough and a fever, were among those that would become known as the telltale symptoms of COVID. But the patient had also experienced two days of nausea and vomiting. Many of us associate COVID with respiratory issues. But some people who get sick with the virus never experience a sore throat, coughing or body aches, said Dr. Peter Chi
- SWNS
"My perfect baby was diagnosed with childhood Alzheimer's after I spotted a TikTok"
A mum was heartbroken when her "perfect" tot was diagnosed with childhood Alzheimer's - after she spotted an identical looking girl on TikTok. Morgan Rachal, 29, was over the moon when she welcomed her second daughter, Lydia, now 20 months old. The mum-of-two had thought her daughter was completely healthy apart from the odd common ear infection, constipation and sleeping problems. But when her mum, Cindy Weaver, 55, was scrolling through TikTok she spotted a little girl who had looked identical to Lydia, had the same symptoms and had a rare disorder called Sanfilippo. Children with Sanfilippo syndrome typically have full lips and heavy eyebrows that meet above the nose, or hirsutism, which is excess hair growth. The disorder is a rare genetic metabolism disorder know as childhood Alzheimer's as it causes children to lose all the skills they have gained. Lydia currently isn't showing any signs of cognitive decline but will if she doesn't receive treatment.
- Yahoo Canada Style
5 hospitalized after Silk, Great Value product recall in Canada: Listeria symptoms, prevention tips & more to know
An infectious disease specialist says products contaminated by listeria may not appear spoiled, but can cause a severe infection.
- BANG Showbiz
Kate Beckinsale gives 'a***hole' troll grilling after he mocked her buttocks
Kate Beckinsale didn't hold back after a troll questioned why her bottom has "shrunk".
- People
2 Georgia School Employees Accused of Sexually Abusing Students
Railey Greeson and Brooklyn Shuler are charged with sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree, authorities say
- BuzzFeed
Teachers, Parents, And Christians Are Reacting To Oklahoma Requiring Public Schools To Teach From The Bible, And Some Of These Opinions Shocked Me
Oklahoma is ranked 49th in education.
- Deadline
Charlotte Gray, Daughter Of Producer Gordon & Kristen Gray, Has Died From Batten Disease At 13
Sad news to share today. Charlotte Gray died last Friday at age 13 and one half. The daughter of producer Gordon Gray and Kristen succumbed in her battle against the rare degenerative brain disorder Batten Disease CLN6. She was surrounded by her parents, sister Gwenyth, and brothers Callan and Gavin. Many Deadline readers will remember …
- CNN
The most devastating sleep disorder of all, according to an expert
Ashamed and bewildered by her actions, one woman with an unusual sleep disorder faced challenges when trying to find medical help. Here’s her story.
- The Canadian Press
Steer, two horses euthanized at Calgary Stampede rodeo competition
CALGARY — A third animal has been euthanized at the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition.
- People
Mother Who Admitted Killing Son, 7, with Morphine to ‘Remove' Cancer 'Pain’ Dead at 77
"She was peaceful, pain free, at home and surrounded by her loving family," Antonya Cooper's daughter Tabitha said in a statement to the BBC
- Associated Press
3 Columbia University officials lose posts over texts that 'touched on ancient antisemitic tropes'
Columbia University said Monday that it has removed three administrators from their positions and will keep them on leave indefinitely after finding that text messages they exchanged during a campus discussion about Jewish life “disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes.” In a letter to the Columbia community, university president Minouche Shafik and provost Angela Olinto said the administrators have been permanently removed from their positions at the university’s undergraduate Columbia College. The college's dean, who previously apologized for his part in the text exchanges, will remain in that role.
- Global News
Health Matters: Plant-based milk alternatives recalled across Canada
Numerous plant-based milk alternatives from brands Silk and Great Value are being recalled due to listeria concerns. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency triggered the nationwide recall following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak associated with the recalled products. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for July 9, 2024.
- USA TODAY Sports
Ex-Browns QB Bernie Kosar reveals Parkinson's, liver disease diagnoses
Ex-Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar revealed in Cleveland Magazine that he is fighting battles against liver and Parkinson's diseases.
- BANG Showbiz
Jimmy Kimmel shares update on his son Billy after he underwent third round of open-heart surgery
Jimmy Kimmel's son is "doing great" after his open-heart surgery and the TV star praises the "resilience" of his kids.
- Time
Inside the 'Nightmare' Health Crisis of a Texas Bitcoin Town
A Bitcoin mine moved to a small town in Texas. One by one, the residents fell ill.
- Good Housekeeping
The COVID "FLiRT" Symptoms You Need to Know About
There are several COVID variants right now which have the same "set of mutations," and are being referred to as FLiRT. Here are symptoms to watch out for.
- Local Journalism Initiative
Bites. Bruises. Tears: What unions are saying about the growing violence in schools
Educators crying in their cars, trying to convince themselves they can get through another day. Bite marks, bruises, and the daily fear of violence from the elementary students they teach. These were a few of the challenges handwritten on postcards delivered to the Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) by the presidents of four unions representing Brant-area education staff. The representatives hoped the words would inspire the board to allocate some of its $11.1 million budget surplus to sup
- LA Times
Murder, birth and test scores: What scientists are learning about extreme heat
The fallout from soaring temperatures goes far beyond sweatiness, dehydration or heat stroke. Scientists have found links between extreme heat and violence, premature births and test scores, among other outcomes.
- The Canadian Press
A woman who received a pig kidney transplant plus a heart pump has died
WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman who received a pig kidney transplant -- along with an implanted device to keep her heart beating – has died, her surgeon announced Tuesday.
- Sky News
Bird flu spread to cows takes 'dangerous' step towards infecting humans through respiration, scientists warn
The cow flu virus that has spread through US dairy herds may have taken a "dangerous" step towards being able to infect humans through respiratory infections, scientists have warned. The H5N1 virus, more commonly found in birds, has so far been confirmed in cattle on more than 100 farms in 12 states, with inactivated fragments of the strain being found in pasteurised milk on supermarket shelves. Now detailed analysis by scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the US shows viral samples taken from cows were able to attach to receptors found on cells in the human respiratory tract.