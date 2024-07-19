BACK TO SOCIETY: Two Tulsans graduate from alternative justice program

CBC

Waterloo regional police say officers are no longer conducting searchers of the Grand River after a second body of a female was found along its banks in Brant County.Police say they responded to the area of Willow Street in Paris around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday after it was reported a body was spotted in the river. Regional police and Ontario Provincial Police attended the scene, as well as the Cambridge and Brant County fire departments. Emergency services confirmed the body was of a dead woman and