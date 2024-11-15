'We are so back!': Taylor Swift thanks Canadian fans as she kicks off Toronto run

TORONTO — Taylor Swift offered her Canadian fans a warm embrace on the first night of the six-date Toronto stop for The Eras Tour.

The Nashville pop singer paused several times during the three-hour concert to show her appreciation for a city that’s welcomed her with open arms and much anticipation.

“You guys have turned this into something that feels more than just a concert,” she said during an early break.

“The way the city of Toronto has embraced us and welcomed us. We notice all of that.”

It was one of many moments Swift took to recognize the love she’s received from Canadians.

Swift opened the show with “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Kid” and “Cruel Summer" before pausing to take in the enthusiasm radiating from the stadium.

She exclaimed "Oh Toronto, we are so back!" and encouraged her fans to cheer more.

Later, while leaping into the “Folklore” era, she suggested that the rustic album might best be suited for the north.

“Doesn’t it seem like the entire ‘Folklore’ era belongs in Canada?” she asked to a roar from the audience.

“The kind of place I imagined in my mind, where ‘Folklore’ took place, is very natural — wilderness, beautiful, forests that have been since the beginning of time. And this kind of feels like we’re returning the ‘Folklore’ era to where it belongs anyway.”

Enthusiastic superfans turned downtown Toronto into Swiftmania Central Thursday, gathering to sing songs, make friendship bracelets and compliment each other's carefully crafted outfits that reflect the singer's different Eras.

The city has been preparing for her visit for a year, with officials changing transit routes, deploying security and eagerly promoting the concerts and parallel events as a highlight for tourists.

Thursday was the first of six shows scheduled for the city, each night drawing roughly 50,000 fans.

After Toronto, she's set to fly to Vancouver for three nights in early December. That's where she will wrap up her Eras Tour, which began in March 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press