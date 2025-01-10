Liberals set to announce Trudeau's successor as party leader on March 9

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals say a new party leader to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be announced March 9 after a leadership vote.

The National Board of Directors met tonight to decide the initial rules for the race to succeed Trudeau, who announced Monday he will resign as soon as a new leader is chosen.

Contenders have until Jan. 23 to declare their candidacy and will have to pay a $350,000 entry fee to participate in the race.

Ontario Liberal MP Chandra Arya and former Montreal MP Frank Baylis are the only two candidates to officially declare they are in the race so far.

The board also tightened the rules around who will be eligible to vote in the race after concerns were raised that anyone with a Canadian address over the age of 14 could potentially vote.

To take part in this selection process, you must be registered as a Liberal member by January 27, be at least 14 years old, and be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or have status under the Indian Act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press