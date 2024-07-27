Backlash after Olympics ceremony drag queens parody Last Supper

The offending scene, one of a series of tableaux during the ceremony - X

The organisers of the Paris Olympics are facing a backlash after an apparent drag queen parody of Leonardo Da Vinci’s Last Supper featured in the opening ceremony.

Far-Right politicians criticised the skit, with Marion Maréchal, a member of the European Parliament, apologising to “all the Christians of the world who felt insulted” by the performance.

The controversial scene featured at the end of the four-hour show, when, in heavy rain, a group of around a dozen performers, including drag queens, struck poses behind a long table.

At the centre was a woman wearing a headdress that resembled a crown, while holding her hands out in a heart shape. She was flanked by drag performers, and other artists who danced alongside her.

At the end of the scene, a serving tray was placed on the stage and a scantily clad man, who was painted blue, emerged from inside.

The Olympics said the performance was an “interpretation of the Greek God [of wine and festivity] Dionysus” to make “us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings”.

‘A Left-wing minority’

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, far-Right politician Ms Maréchal insisted the scene was a “parody of the Last Supper”.

She said: “To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a Left-wing minority ready for any provocation.”

Ms Maréchal is the granddaughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the National Front founder, and niece of Marine Le Pen.

She was elected to the European Parliament as the head of the Reconquete party on June 9. Three days later, she was expelled from the party for calling on French citizens to vote for National Rally candidates in the 2024 legislative election.

She has since joined the European Conservatives and Reformists parliamentary group.

Elon Musk, the Tesla, X and Space X owner, also criticised the parody which he described as being “extremely offensive to Christians”.

Responding to the depiction of Dionysus, the Greek god of winemaking and fertility, Musk said: “Why is this at the Olympics? I’m moving to Mars.”

Painted in the late 15th Century, The Last Supper is a mural by Leonardo da Vinci. It depicts Jesus with the twelve apostles, showing the moment after he has announced that one of his apostles will betray him.

Spectacular finale

The four-hour opening ceremony was unlike any other in the 128 years of the modern Olympics.

In pouring rain, a flotilla of 85 barges carried 6,800 athletes three and a half miles down the Seine before a spectacular finale featuring an animatronic silver horse galloping along the waterway towards the Trocadero.

Céline Dion closed the show with a rendition of Édith Piaf’s Hymne à l’amour from high in the Eiffel Tower. It was the French-Canadian superstar’s first concert appearance since her diagnosis in 2022 with stiff-person syndrome.

A spokesman for the Paris Olympic said: “Clearly, there was never an intention to show disrespect towards any religious group or belief. On the contrary, each of the tableaux in the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony were intended to celebrate community and tolerance.”

They added it was not the first time artists had taken “inspiration from Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous painting”, adding: “From Andy Warhol to the Simpsons, many have done it before…”