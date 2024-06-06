Backlash over Greens’ policy promoting ‘natural’ childbirth

The Green Party has been criticised over a policy document promoting “natural” childbirth and promising to reduce caesarean sections.

A page on the Left-wing party’s website, which has since been taken down, called for birth to be “treated as a normal and non-medical event”.

It prompted a backlash, including from a patient safety campaigner who warned that pressure to reduce C-section rates could lead to “catastrophic consequences for women, babies and families”.

The Greens have now insisted the policy will be reviewed, and said the webpage was “out of date” despite only being updated in April.

The document had said: “The incidence of medical intervention in childbirth has escalated in recent years, particularly the rate of caesarean sections, which are expensive and, when not medically required, risky.

“We will work to reduce the number of interventions in childbirth and change the culture of the NHS so that birth is treated as a normal and non-medical event, in which mothers are empowered and able to be in control.”

‘Catastrophic consequences’

Figures earlier this year showed that more than one in five new mothers in 2023 gave birth via an emergency caesarean, the highest level on record, as women choose to have children later in life.

James Titcombe, a patient safety campaigner whose son Joshua died in the Morecambe Bay maternity scandal, said he was “shocked” to have read the Greens’ policy proposals.

“Top-down pressure to reduce C-section rates, or maternity care where one type of delivery is seen as superior to another, can lead to catastrophic consequences for women, babies and families,” Mr Titcombe told MailOnline.

Hannah Barnes, a journalist who wrote an award-winning book about the closure of the Tavistock Clinic, described the policy as “irresponsible” and warned it “undoubtedly” risked harming women and their babies.

Responding to the backlash, Dr Pallavi Devulapalli, the Greens’ health spokesman, said: “There is no intention to stop or reduce medical care provision during pregnancy and childbirth.”

Writing on social media, she insisted the policy had been in “draft form” and said the party would look again at it to avoid any “unintended messages”.

A Greens spokesman told the PA news agency the health policy which had been on the website was “out of date” and promised it would be subject to a “full review” prior to the publication of its manifesto.