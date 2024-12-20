‘Backlog’ of unpaid work not carried out by Scottish criminals rises

The “backlog” of unpaid work criminals in Scotland have been ordered to carry out has risen to nearly three-quarters of a million hours, the Telegraph can disclose amid warnings the system is “broken”.

Figures obtained under Freedom of Information showed offenders handed community payback orders (CPOs) in Scottish courts have 731,533 hours of work that have not been carried out.

The total is the equivalent of 30,480 days or 83.5 years, with the vast majority of councils reporting they had tens of thousands of hours outstanding. It was also disclosed that 921,010 CPO hours of work had been imposed during the current financial year.

Stephen Kerr, a Scottish Tory MSP who obtained the figures, said they demonstrated the SNP government’s “soft-touch approach to criminal justice that prioritises the perpetrators of crime over the victims.”

He said the CPO system was “broken”, with the orders increasingly becoming a “paper exercise” that did not translate into any real punishment.

SNP ministers have argued that community punishments are more effective than short prison sentences and have previously created a presumption against jail terms being imposed of less than a year.

CPOs can include a range of measures including supervision, drug treatment and unpaid work. Sheriffs can hand offenders an order for a wide range of offences as an alternative to prison.

The unpaid work element is often seen as a way of paying back the community harmed by the offence and has traditionally involved activities such as picking litter, cleaning graffiti or painting public spaces.

However, experts have previously warned that local authorities were struggling with staff shortages, hampering their ability to supervise the criminals.

A breakdown of the figures showed that as of mid-November this year 125,031 hours in Glasgow had not been completed, 81,004 hours in Edinburgh and 31,034 hours in Dundee.

A ‘backlog’

Among the other local authorities with high totals of uncompleted hours were Fife (43,504), South Lanarkshire (38,367), West Lothian (31,888) and West Dunbartonshire (31,356).

In addition, 67,789 hours of work imposed in North Lanarkshire had not been completed, along with 10,048 in Argyll and Bute and 5,483 hours in Stirling.

Glasgow and Edinburgh councils denied there was a “backlog”, instead insisting that the totals reflected hours of unpaid work “in progress” or “waiting to be completed”.

But Mr Kerr said: “The SNP Scottish Government has failed on justice. They have recklessly pursued a soft-touch approach to criminal justice that prioritises the perpetrators of crime over the victims and now it emerges that they have been hiding three-quarters of a million-hour backlog.

“Each one of those hours that remain undone is a criminal, convicted of a crime, unpunished while the creaking justice system, a victim of years of SNP neglect, is unable to cope with the pressure.”

He accused SNP ministers of failing to provide enough funding to councils for them to administer the CPO system and argued the Scottish Government should produce a plan showing how the backlog would be cleared.

Otherwise, he warned that “this pattern of leniency will only get worse”, with the public’s trust in the criminal justice system being seriously undermined.

More than 250,000 hours of unpaid work were written off during the pandemic, as Covid restrictions meant some offenders were unable to complete their CPOs. However, the backlog has returned to almost the same level.

A Scottish government spokesman said: “Having unpaid work hours to be progressed in the system is normal, as it takes time for individuals to undertake the unpaid work they have been sentenced to. In 2022/23, 760,000 unpaid work hours were successfully completed, with more than 10 million hours being completed since the introduction of CPOs.”

‘Full confidence’

He said the Scottish Government had “full confidence” in councils to deliver the programme and the draft Budget for the coming financial year included an £11 million increase in spending on community justice.

An Edinburgh City Council spokesman said: “Edinburgh Justice Services do not have a backlog of Community Payback Order hours waiting to be completed. The hours shown as remaining are CPO hours that are in progress.”

A spokeswoman for Glasgow’s Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Glasgow does not have a backlog of unpaid work hours. These are outstanding hours of work in progress, which people subject to a community payback order are currently working through.

“Glasgow will always have a high volume of hours given the number of people on community payback orders in the city.”