Brian Thompson shooting: Backpack in Central Park found in hunt for gunman - as FBI offers $50K reward

A backpack found in the hunt for the gunman who killed a health insurance boss belonged to the suspect, police have said.

Three days after the shooting of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson outside a Hilton hotel in Manhattan, police still do not know the gunman's identity or whereabouts, or have a motive for the killing, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters.

Footage of the attack, which took place at around 6.45am on Wednesday ahead of the UnitedHealthcare's annual investor conference, shows the suspect wearing a grey backpack.

On Friday, investigators found the backpack in Central Park, following a sweep of a vast area of lakes, ponds, meadows, playgrounds and woods called The Ramble.

Sky News' US partner network NBC News said the bag will be taken unopened to a lab to see if it is linked to the shooting, and if it contains any evidence helpful to law enforcement.

This comes as police said that they think the suspect likely left New York City on a bus soon after the shooting.

The suspect concealed his identity with a mask throughout his time in the city and appeared to pay with cash in establishments where he was captured on camera.

Meanwhile, the FBI said it is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information "leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for this crime".

Police are still looking into a possible motive for the killing and whether the suspect may have been a disgruntled employee or customer of the insurance company.

Video of the suspect fleeing the shooting showed him riding an e-bike into Central Park, then later taking a taxi to a bus terminal that offered commuter services to New Jersey and Greyhound routes to Philadelphia, Boston and Washington DC, according to Mr Kenny.

Officers also said they have video of the suspect entering the bus station, but no video of him exiting, leading them to believe he left the city - something first reported by CNN.

Mr Thompson, a father of two who lived in a Minneapolis suburb, had been with Minnesota-based UnitedHealthcare since 2004 and served as chief executive for more than three years.

The shooting has shaken corporate America and the health insurance industry in particular, causing companies to re-evaluate security plans and delete photos of executives from their websites.