Backpacks with estimated $1.1 million of cocaine found in wooded area near US-Canada border

United States border patrol agents in Washington seized more than $1.1 million worth of cocaine near the Canadian border last week.

Agents assigned to the Blaine Sector in Lynden, Washington found two black backpacks in a wooded area near the border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Monday.

Agents searched the backpacks and inside, they found 30 brick-like packages containing a white powdery substance. The substance was eventually tested and proven to be cocaine – approximately 78 pounds of the drug.

The cocaine was smuggled over from Canada but no suspected smugglers were apprehended, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman told USA TODAY Thursday morning.

“Thanks to the vigilance of Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents these dangerous narcotics were prevented from reaching our communities,” Chief Patrol Agent Rosario “Pete” Vasquez said in the news release. “Our agents work tirelessly day in and day out to protect this nation, and this seizure highlights that crucial commitment.”

The drugs were given to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Cocaine is a schedule II drug, or chemicals that are highly likely to be abused, “potentially leading to severe psychological or physical dependence,” the DEA said on its website.

“These drugs are also considered dangerous,” the DEA said.

Backpacks full of cocaine. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol found the backpacks in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.

Examples of other schedule II drugs are methadone, oxycodone such as OxyContin or Percocet), fentanyl, morphine, opium, codeine and hydrocodone, reported the Diversion Control Division of the United States Department of Justice.

