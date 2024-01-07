Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean confirms split from wife Rochelle

Alberto E. Rodriguez - Getty Images

Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean has confirmed his split from wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean.

The pair, who married in 2011, share two daughters.

In a post to his 1.3 million Instagram followers, AJ shared the news to his fans alongside a single crying emoji, writing: "As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage."

Related: Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean opens up about his new TV project

“It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision,” the statement continued.

“Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and coparenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness respect and privacy at this time.”

The pair previously "separated temporarily" in March 2023, stating that "the plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family." However, the pair did not manage to work through their issues.

Alberto E. Rodriguez - Getty Images

Related: First look at Justin Timberlake's new Netflix movie Reptile

McLean, who is set to present new reality programme The Fashion Hero, where contestants compete to win a high-budget marketing and branding campaign by redefining beauty, recently explained his "past trauma" to Digital Spy.

"I just spent 10 weeks in Arizona for mental health, dealing with past trauma, PTSD, depression, anxiety. My sobriety is locked solid, I'm not worried about that. But I've never had an opportunity to really dig deeper, and to find my true authentic self.



“My biggest problem is, AJ is a persona. AJ is a Backstreet Boy, AJ is not who I am. Alex is who I am. I could not separate the two. So I'd come off stage, I'd stay in AJ mode with the partying and the girls and living the rockstar life."



The Fashion Hero will air in the UK in 2024.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include the NHS , Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393. Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.



You Might Also Like