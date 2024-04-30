Bacteria used in ‘living plastic’ to cut damage to the environment

Sarah Knapton
·2 min read
The decomposition of the living plastic over five months, bottom, compared with conventional plastic
The decomposition of the living plastic over five months, bottom, compared with conventional plastic - DAVID BAILLOT/UC SAN DIEGO JACOBS SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING/SWNS

Living plastic containing dormant bacteria that spring into life when thrown away to aid decomposition has been invented by scientists.

The new biodegradable bioplastic, developed by the University of California,  contains spores of Bacillus subtilis, a harmless bug often used in probiotics.

The bacteria has been merged with a type of polyurethane commonly used for footwear, floor mats, cushions and memory foam.

The scientists found that when the plastic was mixed with water and other nutrients found commonly in compost, 90 per cent of it degraded within five months.

Technology is ‘more versatile’

“What’s remarkable is that our material breaks down even without the presence of additional microbes,” said Dr Jon Pokorski, a professor of nanoengineering at UC San Diego.

“Chances are, most of these plastics will likely not end up in microbially rich composting facilities. So this ability to self-degrade in a microbe-free environment makes our technology more versatile.”

Although the researchers still need to study what gets left behind after the material degrades, they are confident that any lingering bacterial spores will be harmless.

Bacillus subtilis is generally regarded as safe to humans and animals and it can even be beneficial to plant health.

Thermoplastic polyurethane pellets are combined with the Bacillus subtilus spores to produce the material
Thermoplastic polyurethane pellets are combined with the Bacillus subtilus spores to produce the material - DAVID BAILLOT/UC SAN DIEGO JACOBS SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING/SWNS

To create the material, scientists needed to create a strain of bacteria that could survive the hot temperatures needed to mix it in with the molten plastic.

They used a technique called adaptive laboratory evolution which involves growing the spores, subjecting them to extreme temperatures for escalating periods of time, and allowing them to naturally mutate.

The strains that survive the process are then isolated and put through the cycle again.

Bacteria were continually evolved

“We continually evolved the cells over and over again until we arrived at a strain that is optimised to tolerate the heat,” said Adam Feist, a bioengineering research scientist at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, and senior co-author of the study.

“It’s amazing how well this process of bacterial evolution and selection worked for this purpose.”

The team also discovered that the spores not only help decomposition of the plastic but also help reinforce it, increasing stretchability and strength.

“This is great because the addition of spores pushes the mechanical properties beyond known limitations where there was previously a trade-off between tensile strength and stretchability,” added Dr Pokorski.

The team is now working on scaling up the discovery.

The research was published in the journal Nature Communications.

