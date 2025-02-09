Bad Boys reunion? Will Smith and Michael Bay strolling in Santa Monica

Will Smith and Michael Bay were seen walking along Santa Monica’s boardwalk on February 7, fueling speculation of a Bad Boys reunion. The duo, who collaborated on the 1995 action comedy, appeared relaxed and upbeat. Witness Niko Williams said they might have been discussing a project or scouting locations. Smith, 56, engaged warmly with fans. Reports last year suggested Bay was in talks to direct Smith in Netflix’s Fast and Loose, a thriller about a man uncovering his dual life as a crime boss and CIA agent after waking up in Tijuana with no memory.

