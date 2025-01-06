Bad Bunny Addresses Whether New Album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” Is About Kendall Jenner

"I have written songs inspired by people that people don't have a f---ing clue who they are," Bad Bunny said

Bad Bunny's new music could be about Kendall Jenner. Or anyone.

The singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, told TIME magazine in an interview published on Jan. 5 about his new album Debí Tirar Más Fotos and addressed whether his music is about the model, 29.

"I have written songs inspired by people that people don't have a f---ing clue who they are," Bad Bunny, 30, said. "The meaning of the song can vary in many things, like the absence of a person who is no longer with you, or a love. But it can be many other things too, that are no longer there."

The overarching theme of the album, which was released on Sunday, focuses on heartbreak and longing. The title of the album translates to: "I should have taken more photos."



Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner in Milan in September 2023

The "Monaco" singer also said his new album is a love letter to Puerto Rico. "At times you are perhaps a little nostalgic, a little sentimental… But at the same time, you are enjoying other things: playing dominoes with grandparents or with the family," he said.

"Since we are also in Puerto Rico, we are at home, we are with the group: That is a reason to be happy, to be content."



Bad Bunny and Jenner first sparked dating rumors in February 2023 when they went out to dinner with Justin and Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Months later, Jenner was seen dancing along to Bad Bunny's set at Coachella and out on a date in New York.

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," a source told PEOPLE in April 2023, noting that they were "getting more serious". "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

The rapper and reality star took a break in December 2023 but rekindled their romance several months later. They were photographed getting cozy at an afterparty for the Met Gala.

As of June, it was reported that they were back together when they were photographed out on a date night in the singer's native Puerto Rico. The same month, they went on a romantic date at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

By September, however, the couple appeared to have called it quits.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny in Los Angels in May 2023

Bad Bunny seemingly called out Jenner's ex Devin Booker in March 2023 while being featured on Eladio Carrión's song, "Coco Chanel," earlier in their courtship.

"I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it," the lyrics translated to, alluding to the NBA player. Another lyric in the song translated to: "Scorpio women are dangerous." Jenner is a Scorpio.



