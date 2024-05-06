Bad Bunny Brings a Bouquet to the 2024 Met Gala Featuring the Same Flower Sleeping Beauty Pricked Her Finger on

The 2024 co-chair's look also featured the national flower of Puerto Rico where he is from

Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Bad Bunny at the 2024 Met Gala.

Bad Bunny's daring 2024 Met Gala look pays homage to Sleeping Beauty and his home country.

The Puerto Rican musician attended the Met Gala for the third time on May 6 — and this year he serves as co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya and Anna Wintour.

Bad Bunny, 30, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, arrived in a Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection by John Galliano ensemble consisting of a navy washed barathea wool smoking jacket worn over a black satin corset. He accessorized with an oversized puffy beret with floral details and leather gloves.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Bad Bunny at the 2024 Met Gala.

The final detail included tributes to both his native country and the theme of the event. The rapper carried a fabric bouquet made up of the Flor de Maga, which is the national flower of Puerto Rico; along with a rose, and a flax plant, which is what Sleeping Beauty pricked her finger on in the original fairy tale, according to Vogue. (The Disney movie deviates from the story and Aurora pricks it on a spindle instead.)

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Bad Bunny attends the 2023 Met Gala in New York City.

This year’s Met Gala’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” after the Costume Institute’s exhibit, which will feature delicate historical clothing items spanning over 400 years of history. The 2024 Met Gala dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.



According to Vogue, the dress code is ultimately about “fleeting beauty” — which the rapper embodied perfectly with his floral accents.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Bad Bunny at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City.

Last year at the 2023 Met Gala, Bad Bunny dazzled in bright white on the red carpet with an open-backed Jacquemus suit, accenting his look with a trailing rosette train.

For his 2022 Met Gala debut, Bad Bunny’s innovative hairdo and cargo dress from New York label Luar made a splash on the red carpet. He accessorized the look with a pair of spectacles while artfully placed gold flowers adorned his hair.





