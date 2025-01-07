Bad Bunny clears the air on whether his new album is about Kendall Jenner

Bad Bunny addresses whether or not his new album is about Kendall Jenner (Getty Images)

Bad Bunny’s latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, has fans speculating about its inspiration, including whether it’s tied to Kendall Jenner. However, the Puerto Rican superstar has a broader message in mind.

In an interview with Time published on January 5, the “Titi Me Pregunto” rapper – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio –addressed the speculation surrounding his music.

“I have written songs inspired by people that people don’t have a f***ing clue who they are,” the 30-year-old shared. “The meaning of the song can vary in many things, like the absence of a person who is no longer with you, or a love. But it can be many other things too, that are no longer there.”

The overarching theme of the album, released on Sunday, revolves around heartbreak and longing. The title, which translates to I Should Have Taken More Photos, underscores the nostalgic tone of the record.

Bad Bunny described the album as a love letter to his home, Puerto Rico.

“At times you are perhaps a little nostalgic, a little sentimental… But at the same time, you are enjoying other things: playing dominoes with grandparents or with the family,” he explained. “Since we are also in Puerto Rico, we are at home, we are with the group: That is a reason to be happy, to be content.”

The Monaco singer and Jenner, 29, first sparked dating rumors in February 2023 after being spotted at dinner with Justin and Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Over the following months, their connection appeared to grow stronger.

In April, Jenner was seen dancing to Bad Bunny’s set at Coachella, and the pair were later spotted on a date in New York City.

By June 2024, they were seen together on a romantic getaway in Bad Bunny’s native Puerto Rico and later enjoyed a date at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Despite their seemingly strong bond, the couple appeared to part ways by September.

Earlier in their relationship, Bad Bunny appeared to address Jenner’s ex, NBA player Devin Booker, in his verse on Eladio Carrión’s song “Coco Chanel.” Jenner and Booker were first linked in April 2020 and publicly confirmed their relationship in February 2021. They dated on and off for over two years before reports of their split emerged in November 2022.

However, when Jenner’s relationship with the Puerto Rican hitmaker hit a rough patch in December 2023, Booker and Jenner allegedly rekindled their relationship. According to TMZ, the two had “been spending time together” but weren’t “rushing into anything.”

Days later, U.S. Weekly added that while Jenner and Booker were not “fully back together yet,” they had been “spending a lot of time together and working on their relationship.” A source close to Booker shared that he was “happy to have a shot with Kendall again because he really missed her.”

The model rekindled her romance with the “Callaita” singer a few months later, reuniting at the Met Gala and supporting him on tour.

That same month, DeuxMoi claimed that Jenner was seen leaving the same hotel that Booker and his team, the Phoenix Suns, were staying at in Dallas, Texas. As of September 2024, reports suggested that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker had rekindled their relationship, with sources indicating they were “committed” to each other. Despite this, both have kept specific details of their romance out of the public eye.

Definitive proof of their reunion came when gossip blog DeuxMoi shared photos of the pair enjoying an intimate dinner at The Surf Club, a Miami restaurant. In the images, Jenner, sporting a newly debuted blonde hairstyle, is seen conversing with Booker as they shared a table, fueling speculation about their rekindled connection.