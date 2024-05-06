Bad Bunny’s Wild Met Gala Shoes Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Need To Be A Snooze

Bad Bunny is a breath of fresh air at this year’s Met Gala.

After social media users on X (formerly Twitter) slammed the lack of creativity among men’s fashion at Monday’s coveted New York City event, the Grammy-winning artist stepped into the chat to silence the internet.

On Monday, the “Monaco” crooner, 30, hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a custom Maison Margiela navy pinstripe suit with white threads and red stripes.

He nailed the evening’s theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and its “Garden of Time” dress code with the perfect accessory, a fabric floral arrangement, which he held with a leather-gloved hand.

But what really stole the show were his black-and-white Bolero shoes, which resembled hoofs.

Bad Bunny paired his sophisticated look with an oversized beret and diamond-shaped shades.

Bad Bunny sporting enchanting white-and-black Bolero shoes Monday at the 2024 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Social media users on X gushed over the Puerto Rican singer’s bold style.

Bad Bunny absolutely smashed it! Let’s make menswear great again! #metgalapic.twitter.com/jZzZqgsfW2 — Odunayo Ojo (@fashionroadman) May 6, 2024

bad bunny wearing custom maison margiela at the met gala — I’M SO OBSESSED OMG!!!! pic.twitter.com/0Y2HiZv3rq — 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚 (@pradapearll) May 6, 2024

bad bunny in custom margiela for the #MetGala2024, ATE DOWNNNN pic.twitter.com/z9oHoGI6x8 — corinne ☆ (@MIUCClAMUSE) May 6, 2024

The “Bullet Train” star’s head-turning look is just what the internet needed after many complained on X that the Met Gala should “ban” men from wearing basic suits.

I’m sorry we either need to ban tuxedos and suits or men at the Met Gala. They’re just not giving. #MetGalapic.twitter.com/srwkl71okE — Brandon B (@LifeOfBrn) May 6, 2024

if i see ONE man in a plain black suit for another YEAR in a row. that is NO where near the theme. BAN THEM. BAN MEN FROM THE MET GALA. pic.twitter.com/a04DKQNIZt — ené (@etherealripley) May 6, 2024

met gala has to ban basic suits fr #MetGala2024pic.twitter.com/89VhC8qyTD — Deniz Günel 🐥 (@coldplayhotplay) May 6, 2024

ban men from the met gala we are tired of the black suits & bow ties pic.twitter.com/IuOVb1wrIQ — salima (@jojorbbit) May 6, 2024

ban suits at the met gala ive had ENOUGH of these men being dull and boring every year pic.twitter.com/jYBFF6XIQ9 — sar tfa steve worshipper (@twswidow) May 6, 2024

Check out all the Met Gala looks here.

