Bad croquetas. Plastic in the orange juice? Inspection problems at a Kendall Sedano’s

Unsafe croquetas, flies and an orange juice machine top the list of reasons a West Kendall Sedano’s supermarket got the lowest rating from state inspectors last week.

Florida Department of Agriculture inspectors will return to the Sedano’s at 16255 SW 88th St. on or before Tuesday after a “Re-Inspection Required” result on the Feb. 13 visit. Unlike restaurants, Ag Department inspectors can’t shut down a place for a failed inspection. But, areas and equipment can be put off limits by Stop-Use Orders.

READ MORE: Meat products from Miami’s Don Novo recalled after listeria is found

Here’s some of what inspectors Catalina Ordonez and Wenndy Ayerdis saw:

In the cafe, deli, food service, kitchen and produce areas, there were “Multiple live small black flying insects and large flies found flying through all the processing areas and landing on prep tables, menu boards and other equipment present in the areas.”

In the cafe, ham, manchego and spinach croquetas in hot storage needed to be at 135 degrees or higher. None were. Stop Sales rained down on 3 pounds of croquetas. They were tossed.

Also, in the cafe, the “orange juice machine cover was found cracked with missing plastic in the area where the oranges are sliced and squeezed.” That brought a Stop-Use Order for the Zumex orange juice machine.

In the deli area, the meat slicer on the prep table had “old food residue on the plate and the blade guard.”

The men’s and women’s restrooms used by customers and employees didn’t have hot water at its handwash sinks.

Speaking of washing hands, a meat department employee “did not wash hands between entering and exiting the food preparation area and handling clean utensils.”

In fact, in the meat department, the kitchen, the cafe and the food service areas, workers didn’t change gloves “between changing tasks, entering and exiting the area/walk-in cooler and after the gloves have become contaminated (i.e., scratching the head, then serving food to customers).”

Story continues

The customer reach-in retail cheese display contained cheese that measured 50 degrees and ham that measured 46 degrees. They needed to be under 41 degrees. Store employees were allowed to put the cheese and ham in a colder refrigeration unit to get them down to a proper temperature.

In the kitchen, bread on a rolling cart wasn’t covered.

Various kitchen pots and pans had “burned on grease deposits and carbon residue encrusted” on the outside.

READ MORE: 70 rodent droppings. Wastewater backup. Live roaches. Issues at a Miami-Dade restaurant

Staying in the kitchen, the “spray hose at the warewashing sink leaked from the base when the water was turned on.”

In the meat area, the “condensing unit near the prep tables leaked directly onto the floor.”

The cafe warewash sink’s sanitizer solution wasn’t up to the required 150 parts per million.

In the food service area, “multiple wet wiping cloths were stored on a shelf beneath the rotisserie chicken oven” instead of in the sanitizer between uses.

The meat department people didn’t keep foam meat trays in protective packaging until time to use them.