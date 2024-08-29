Bad news for gourmets: Italian olive oil production suffers from extreme heat and drought

CBC

Ontario will be soliciting bids for new energy projects with the goal of adding some 5,000 megawatts to the electricity grid to meet demand in the coming decades, new Energy Minister Stephen Lecce said Wednesday.Lecce says the government is "energy agnostic" and the new procurement will be a mix of natural gas, hydroelectric, renewables, nuclear and biomass. The minister said the procurement will be necessary for the future of the province."We will need at least 60 per cent more energy by 2050.