“Bad Sisters”' Anne-Marie Duff Breaks Down Ian's Bombshell News and Why It's a 'Sad Twist' for Grace (Exclusive)

Duff shares her response to the latest plot twist and Sharon Horgan says that revealing Ian's true nature was the plan from the start

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Bad Sisters season 2.

Anne-Marie Duff can't help but mourn the bad luck of her Bad Sisters character — even in death.

Since Duff's character Grace was killed off at the end of the second episode of season 2, her four sisters Eva (Sharon Horgan), Bibi (Sarah Greene), Ursula (Eva Birthistle) and Becka (Eve Hewson) have slowly unraveled the circumstances around her sudden death, and the most heartbreaking reveal came in episode 7, as the true identity of Grace's husband Ian (Owen McDonnell) was exposed.

"It was a sad twist in a way for me because I thought, 'Oh, Grace, not again,'" Duff, 54, tells PEOPLE of her reaction to the reveal that Ian is actually a con-man who has been playing Grace and her sisters. "She's incapable of moving forwards. We need a good therapist — we need all of those things."

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Fiona Shaw Was Told the Plot of Bad Sisters Season 2 in '25 Seconds' Over Breakfast and Was Immediately 'Delighted to Join' (Exclusive)

"That he's ultimately a disappointment is so sad," she adds of Ian, who drained Grace's daughter Blánaid's bank account after Eva gave him access and fled, leaving the Garvey sisters at a total loss.

Horgan tells PEOPLE that Ian being a con man was really the "first idea" for the season, as she reveals, "He was always going to be a bad guy."



Apple TV+ Sharon Horgan as Eva and Owen McDonnell as Ian in 'Bad Sisters' season 2

Ian being a con man wasn't the only jaw-dropping reveal so far, though, as he and Eva also became romantically involved in episode 5.

"That came out of the writer's room and we loved it," Horgan, 54, says. "I mean, we knew that we wanted Eva to sort of, [she's] trying to move on, just trying to turn her life around. She's menopausal. She always drank too much, sort of trying to fix yourself."

ADVERTISEMENT

She continues: "But then the thing is when something happens to you as traumatic as losing your sister, you're so vulnerable and open yourself that suddenly we thought, 'Oh my god, what if she's so open and vulnerable that she lets him in?'"



Related: Bad Sisters' Sharon Horgan Had to Stop Using Friends' Experiences to Write TV Shows After It 'Backfired' (Exclusive)

Apple TV+ Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff in 'Bad Sisters' season 2

Duff says it's a "very interesting" dynamic that emerges between her character's sister and husband, because "you want [Eva] to have joy," but there's so many layers to it.

"In season one, you have this weird parallel with the rape of Eva and the abuse of Grace, and then in season two, their lives are so strangely twisted together, aren't they? In terms of the men in Grace's life," Duff says. "It's very clever and odd."



ADVERTISEMENT

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The season 2 finale of Bad Sisters premieres Wednesday, Dec. 25 on Apple TV+.

Read the original article on People