PSA: The trailer for Bad Sisters season 2 just dropped

We love a twisted drama, and Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters really hit the spot when it was released back in August 2022. And now, the series is officially coming back for season two in just a matter of weeks.

Season one of Apple's 10-parter focused on the tight-knit Garvey sisters. When their brother-in-law is found dead, suspicion turns to the sisters, who have plenty of reasons for wanting to kill him.

So what's the deal with season two? Who is returning? What is the plot? And crucially when is it back on our screens? Here's what we know about Bad Sisters season two so far...

Is there a trailer for Bad Sisters season 2?

There sure is! Ahead of the release of season two, on 22nd October, Apple TV+ shared the full trailer for the second season, and it looks so good.

In the trailer we see Grace tying the knot, the arrival of Fiona Shaw as new character Angelica, and the discovery of a dead body in a suitcase.

Watch the full trailer here:

When was Bad Sisters season 2 confirmed?

Bad Sisters season 2 was officially confirmed on 8 November 2022, and it's all very exciting.

Cast member and executive producer Sharon Horgan said in a press releases, "If you'd have told me three years ago that I'd be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I'd have said; yeah, that sounds about right."

Sharing her feelings towards season two, she went on, "The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don't always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time."

We can't wait!

What will happen in Bad Sisters season 2?

The new series will be set two years after the end of season one and will see the sisters trying to get back on track with their lives, following the death of Grace's abusive husband John.

While they may be trying to get back to normal, a new dead body surfaces leading to tension among the sisters, secrets being revealed and no one knows who to trust.

The official log line of the series is as follows: "Two years after the 'accidental death' of Grace’s abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust."

Who will star in Bad Sisters season 2?

Season one saw an epic cast taking on the role of the five Garvey sisters: there's Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey, Eve Hewson as Becka Garvey, Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey, Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams, and Eva Birthistle as Ursula Flynn. And thankfully all the sisters are set to return for season two.

Apple TV

Also set to return are Daryl McCormack, Michael Smiley and Saise Quinn. And the good news doesn't stop there as the new season will also welcome some new faces in the form of Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Thaddea Graham, Barry Ward and Peter Claffey.

The first series also starred Claes Bang as John Paul Williams, Grace's horrible husband. We learnt at the end of season one that it was Grace who killed JP by strangling him with his pyjama top - meaning any return for Claes Bang will likely be in flashback form.



When is Bad Sisters season 2 released?

Good news guys! There isn't long to wait until season two drops on Apple TV+ on 13th November. The season will contain eight episodes, and we may or may not binge the entire season in one go.

Bad Sisters season one is now streaming on Apple TV+.

