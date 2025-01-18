Badenoch claims Trump ‘will be a force for good in the world’ as UK braces for possible tariff war

Kate Devlin
·3 min read

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has claimed Donald Trump will be a “force for good in the world”, days after Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds warned a “tariff war” inspired by the next US President could lead to higher inflation and unemployment.

The danger posed by potential US tariffs is greater for the UK than other comparable countries, Mr Reynolds warned, as Mr Trump prepares to return to the White House on Monday. Mr Trump’s presidency will be a “challenging time for anyone responsible for trade”, amid fears of a global trade war, he added.

In the run-up to his election, the Republican promised to implement 10 to 20 per cent tariffs on all goods coming into the country – a figure that rises to 60 per cent for those from China.

Earlier this month he also ramped up threats over his desire for the US to gain control of Greenland and the Panama Canal.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said Donald Trump will be a ‘force for good’ (AFP/AP)
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said Donald Trump will be a ‘force for good’ (AFP/AP)

Asked if he would rule out using military or economic force in order to take over the canal or the autonomous Danish territory, he said: “No, I can’t assure you on either of those two ... but I can say this, we need them for economic security.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with The Times, Ms Badenoch suggested his time in the White House would be positive.

She told the paper: “The leader of the US is the leader of the free world. So yes, he will be a force for good in the world. But I want him to also be a force for good for the UK.”

In a wide-ranging interview, she also conceded that this year’s local elections will be “quite difficult” for the Conservative Party.

She hit out at Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party and said the European Convention on Human Rights is not “the only problem” when it comes to immigration policy.

“These local elections will be quite difficult for us as a party,” she said. “If you compare to where we were four years ago it was a record high. So compared with that it will be very bad.”

After last year’s disastrous election defeat, which saw the Tories lose seats to Labour, Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats, she said Farage’s outfit was “a party that is out to destroy” the Conservatives.

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Mr Trump’s presidency will be a ‘challenging time for anyone responsible for trade’ (PA)
Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Mr Trump’s presidency will be a ‘challenging time for anyone responsible for trade’ (PA)

Mrs Badenoch has made clear that she will take time before making any major policy announcements.

ADVERTISEMENT

But she also suggested that citizenship tests have “got to be about how you’re going to contribute to a country, wanting it to succeed” as she made comparisons to the Swedish system.

“I tell people that assimilation should be the target and integration should be the next best thing.”

She also said there should be “better references from communities. We need everybody to step up and be a part of making sure our society is strong. That’s what used to happen. It was a lot easier.”

The interview came after Ms Badenoch was criticised for saying she would look at means-testing when asked about the future of the pensions triple lock.

She said that the Conservative policy on the issue “has not changed” but that “people should ask questions, we will look at it”.

Latest Stories

  • 4 Things the Middle Class Likely Won’t Be Able To Afford Once Trump Takes Office

    President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office for a second time on Jan. 20, and big changes are expected due to his proposed policies. While he has promised the country a shift in the economy, it...

  • Trump won't wait to review CUSMA trade pact, experts say

    WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pledge to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs has sent shockwaves through America's closest neighbours — but it's likely just a first step in his plan to rattle a critical trilateral trade pact.

  • "Barack Can’t Convince His Wife She Has To Do Her Duty?": The Internet Is Firing Back After A Fox News Host Questioned Why Michelle Obama Won't Attend Trump's Inauguration

    "Michelle Obama doesn't have to do a thing except remain true to Michelle Obama."

  • Trump's New Official Portrait Tells Quite The Story. Body Language Experts Explain Why.

    The president-elect's new eyebrow-raising photo spurred a lot of conversations online. Experts think his expression and pose reveal a lot.

  • CNN Plots to Bury the Anchor Trump Hates Most

    CNN is considering a substantial demotion for one of its highest-rating stars—who also happens to be a longtime antagonist of President-elect Donald Trump. CNN chief Mark Thompson called Jim Acosta on Wednesday to propose that his show, CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, be moved from its 10 a.m. ET time slot to midnight, according to the newsletter Status News. “The move would effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news,” media reporter Oliver Darcy pointed out.

  • Trump Cries ‘CORRUPTION!’ Over FBI Shutting DEI Office Before His White House Return

    President-elect Donald Trump has cried foul over the FBI shuttering its diversity, equity and inclusion wing just before his return to the White House. Trump and his MAGA allies have long railed against DEI, which they see as a fast track for under-qualified people to attain jobs that would have otherwise gone to better-suited candidates without regard to ethnicity or gender. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), even accused the FBI of having “prioritized” DEI over “protecting the American people.” The

  • Rumors Swirl About Who Bailed Rudy Giuliani Out at the 11th Hour

    There’s a bit of a mystery surrounding who may have offered the financial backing for Rudy Giuliani to settle with a pair of 2020 election workers from Georgia that he repeatedly defamed. Under the agreement, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney gets to keep his New York and Florida apartments, as well as other valuables, in exchange for a payment to Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss. The amount of the payment, and its source, is undisclosed. Giuliani was ordered in December 2023 to p

  • How Albertans feel about premier's approach to Team Canada tariff threat response | Canada Tonight

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith refused to sign a joint statement of unity from the federal government and Canada’s premiers against U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose punishing tariffs on Canadian goods. Former Alberta politician Gary Mar says Smith’s reluctance to sign onto the agreement is in part because of the ‘disproportionate impact’ it may have on Alberta.

  • 'We will not hesitate': Canada prepares to hit U.S. with billions in tariffs

    WASHINGTON — Ottawa is ready to retaliate if U.S. president-elect Donald Trump slaps Canada with devastating tariffs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised Friday — and his ministers say Republicans in Washington don't fully understand the likely impact of the duties on both countries' economies.

  • Mark Carney launches leadership bid, comes out swinging against Pierre Poilievre

    OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney officially kicked off his bid to replace Justin Trudeau on Thursday by launching barbs at Pierre Poilievre and describing the Conservative leader as a dangerous, sloganeering populist.

  • African troops 'forced to Ukraine frontlines' while Russians stay in camp

    A large number of Africans have joined the Russian army since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While some have voluntarily taken up arms via private companies under contract with the Kremlin, others were lured by false promises. One Cameroonian, who thought he was going to Russia to work as a caretaker, reveals the extent of this human trafficking. "Tomorrow, they want us to go on a suicide mission. I'm going to drop the gun so I don't have to go. I'll probably be tortured and sent to p

  • Trump floats adding Los Angeles aid to reconciliation bill

    President-elect Trump floated the idea Thursday of including federal aid to Los Angeles in the wake of deadly fires as part of a massive reconciliation package, suggesting that doing so would win over some Democratic votes. Trump pitched the strategy during an interview on “The Dan Bongino Show.” Bongino, a long-time Trump ally, argued Republicans…

  • Let's Talk About How Weird JD Vance's Official VP Portrait Is

    The new administration's White House portraits have been brought to you by Facetune.

  • Trump tariff threat prompts IMF warning ahead of inauguration

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned against the prospects of a renewed US-led trade war, just days before Donald Trump prepares to begin his second term in the White House.

  • Russia says any British military role in Ukraine under new 100-year deal would be worrying

    Russia said on Friday that any placement of British military assets in Ukraine under a new 100-year partnership agreement between Kyiv and London would be of concern to Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked about the possibility of Britain setting up military bases in Ukraine under the agreement announced on Thursday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

  • Federal Conservatives say they won't let Doug Currie run again in Charlottetown

    The Conservative Party of Canada says it will not allow former P.E.I. cabinet minister Doug Currie to run for the party's nomination in Charlottetown, citing what the party calls "serious misrepresentations and violations" of its rules.In an emailed statement to CBC News on Friday, the CPC said Currie had provided "contradictory answers" on his nomination application, that it had found "troubling evidence of inappropriate behaviour," and that Currie did not disclose an ongoing lawsuit.That lawsu

  • History of Mar-a-Lago: How It Transformed From Post Cereals Heiress’ Estate to Donald Trump’s Members-only Club

    A closer look at exactly what Mar-a-Lago offers and how it became the club it is today.

  • A Trump-Voting Farmer's Warning: Mass Deportations Would Be a Disaster

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida tomato grower Tony DiMare is all for President-elect Donald Trump slapping tariffs on the Mexican farmers who undercut him by paying workers a fraction of what he does.Most Read from BloombergThese Homes Withstood the LA Fires. Architects Explain WhyNYC Commuters Get New Way to Dodge Traffic: $95 Helicopter RidesWill Americans Ever Lose Their Taste for Telework?Chicago Agency Pitches $1.5 Billion Plan to Fix Transit WoesScaramucci, Ackman Donate to Whitney Tilson’s NYC May

  • CNN Ordered to Pay Millions After Losing Defamation Trial

    CNN will have to fork over at least $5 million to a U.S. Navy veteran after it lost a defamation trial in Florida on Friday. A Panama City, Florida, jury ruled that CNN had defamed security contractor Zachary Young when it aired a 2021 report that said he was part of a “black market” that price-gouged those attempting to flee Afghanistan after the U.S. military withdrew from the country. CNN’s lawyers—and many of its employees—argued it viewed the term as “unregulated” markets, not criminal ones

  • House conservative defies Johnson over remote voting for new moms in Congress

    GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna repeatedly tried to convince Speaker Mike Johnson that he — as a pro-family champion — should back her push to allow new mothers to vote remotely for six weeks while they are recovering from birth.