Badenoch failed to take advantage of Brexit, says Tory Eurosceptic

A leading Brexiteer has endorsed Robert Jenrick saying Kemi Badenoch should have resigned over her “failure” to repeal EU law as business secretary.

Sir Bill Cash, who chaired the European scrutiny committee from 2010 to 2024, said under Mrs Badenoch, the changes made to EU laws were not “ambitious enough” and “overly concerned” with “tidying up” the statute book.

His comments resurrect an historic row between Mrs Badenoch and Eurosceptic MPs over accusations she blocked a “bonfire” of EU legislation in 2023.

The row centred on a “sunset” clause in the Retained EU Law Act (2023), which would have automatically deleted every EU law carried over by Brexit at the end of the year.

Mrs Badenoch decided to alter the Bill following concerns from businesses that the exercise would create regulatory chaos. Instead, around 600 pieces of EU law would be reviewed by the government, to the anger of Eurosceptic MPs.

Sir Bill said Mrs Badenoch’s approach would create “legal uncertainty”.

Sir Bill Cash said Kemi Badenoch repeatedly failed meet with the committee until he confronted the situation in parliament - CHRIS MCANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT

She hit back at the MPs in June 2023, telling Politico: “It is not the bonfire of regulations — we are not arsonists.”

Writing in The Telegraph, the former MP said: “Robert Jenrick uniquely resigned in the national interest when he recognised the Government’s failure to make the immigration laws work. [Mrs Badenoch] remained in office, despite the ‘failure to get the job done’. This reinforces my view that Robert Jenrick is the right choice to be the Leader of the Conservative Party.”

As business and trade secretary, Mrs Badenoch did not attend the European scrutiny committee, despite three formal invitations, until Sir Bill raised the issue in parliament in May 2023 as an urgent question.

Following the then business secretary’s appearance, the chairman of the committee reported: “We do not believe that the changes made so far are ambitious enough. Rather, they are overly concerned with ‘tidying up’ the statute book.”

The committee concluded that a dedicated minister was required to drive the process of revoking EU law forward because the current process lacked consistency across departments.

Sir Bill told The Telegraph: “It strikes me that the circumstances were so important that if she could not see any way of meeting the requirements of the national interest by making the changes then she should have resigned.”

He later wrote: “Robert Jenrick uniquely resigned in the national interest when he recognised the Government’s failure to make the immigration laws work (the latest IPSOS polling shows immigration continues to be seen as the biggest issue facing Britain).

“I note that she remained in office, despite the ‘failure to get the job done’. This reinforces my view that Robert Jenrick is the right choice to be the Leader of the Conservative Party.”

Labour scrapped the European scrutiny committee on July 30.

Jenrick right man for all the right reasons

By Sir Bill Cash

In common with Daniel Hannan, David Frost, Mark Francois and Jacob Rees-Mogg, I have been involved in matters relating to the EU for many years since I entered parliament in 1984. I sat on the European scrutiny committee from 1985 until I retired from parliament at the general election and was chairman for fourteen years from 2010.

It is now over to the party members to decide between the two candidates. As with many others from the Party membership, I have been evermore convinced from the beginning of this contest that Robert Jenrick is the right man to be the leader of the Conservative Party and for all the right reasons. This includes in particular the fact he alone resigned from a government that had failed.

Far from running away from the problem, he had the courage and the conviction to resign from the Cabinet on one of the most fundamental questions facing the United Kingdom – the failure to deal effectively with the immigration issue and make the legislation work.

He put his country first before his own political career. With all his direct legal and ministerial experience, he understands the issues, which is why he voted to get the immigration laws right, many of which were embedded in EU laws made during our membership.

As I said at the party conference, and given the enormous number of previous Conservative voters who voted for Reform that lost us around 100 seats, this immigration issue was a critical factor in our losing the general election. Starmer, Davey and Farage would all regard Mr Jenrick as the person they would least like to be leader.

He has a plan, he has a strategy, he has 10 principles that he has set out, including self-government, sovereignty and leaving the ECHR.

There is another issue that is of vital importance to our national interest – getting rid of the EU laws that we accumulated since our entry into the European Community, now the European Union, in 1973.

The Retained EU Law Act was the sovereign Act of Parliament passed explicitly to repeal, revoke and modify EU laws over 400 policy areas to achieve this vital purpose. As chairman of the European scrutiny committee, we held inquiries and evidence sessions as to the way these laws were being dealt with. It is important to note that over the nearly 50 years we were members, these laws were passed by the Council of Ministers behind closed doors by majority vote and without even a transcript. They were passed either by majority vote or by a forced consensus and not one single European law was ever rejected by the UK Parliament from 1973 until we left in 2020.

It is therefore crystal clear the Retained EU Law Act was a fundamental means of taking back control and eliminating the supremacy of EU law in our national interest and so that, having left the EU, our statute book and present and future laws made would be laws passed democratically by Members of Parliament in our own sovereign parliament on behalf of the voters.

So, progress in implementing this Act was fundamental to our democratic lawmaking and Mr Jenrick has made this an absolute priority in his first two fundamental principles set out in August.

The Act required the then secretary of state to report to parliament and the European scrutiny committee at six monthly intervals on these accumulated laws, amounting to over 6,700, setting out the progress and plans to revoke and reform those laws.

The European scrutiny committee became increasingly concerned about the lack of progress being made to get rid of these obstructive EU laws. I also had to obtain an urgent question on the performance of her [Mrs Badenoch’s] functions as secretary of state in relation to Retained EU Law. I had to call on her several times to give evidence before she came before the committee to explain why progress was so slow and so little was being achieved.

She did eventually appear before the committee, but the evidence and lack of progress made by herself and her department was so woefully inadequate that I, as chairman of the committee, wrote her a profoundly critical two and a half page letter on May 24 2024 before parliament was dissolved about the failure to carry out the functions and progress in revoking and reforming Retained EU Law, including that, having heard evidence, “we do not believe that the changes made so far are ambitious enough”, being too concerned with tidying up the statute book, judging the success of the reform programme by the numbers of laws revoked or amended.

Furthermore, we said the two White Papers published in 2024 “are about further consultation, which is simply further delay and a failure to get the job done”, including in the field of immigration and asylum and on the impact of regulatory divergence, thereby improving competition, economic performance and growth, and small and medium-sized businesses.

Mr Jenrick uniquely resigned in the national interest when he recognised the government’s failure to make the immigration laws work (the latest IPSOS polling shows immigration continues to be seen as the biggest issue facing Britain). I note that she remained in office, despite the “failure to get the job done”. This reinforces my view that Mr Jenrick is the right choice to be the leader of the Conservative Party.

Sir Bill Cash is the former chairman of the European scrutiny committee and former MP for Stone, Staffordshire.