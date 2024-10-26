Badenoch: I have the integrity needed to be Tory leader, not Jenrick

Kemi Badenoch spoke to The Telegraph while campaigning in Tamworth, Staffordshire - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Kemi Badenoch has attacked her Tory leadership rival Robert Jenrick by pointing out that she has “never been sacked” amid a “whiff of impropriety”.

Mrs Badenoch appeared to question Mr Jenrick’s record as the two candidates aimed their fiercest attacks of the campaign so far in interviews with The Telegraph.

“Integrity matters … with me you’d have a leader where there’s no scandal. I was never sacked for anything, I didn’t have to resign in disgrace or, you know, because there was a whiff of impropriety,” she said, in an apparent reference to Mr Jenrick’s involvement in a planning dispute when he was housing secretary.

Ahead of the announcement of a new leader on Saturday, Mr Jenrick appeared to question Mrs Badenoch’s lack of concrete policy pledges, saying that “people want a plan today rather than the promise of one tomorrow”.

Mr Jenrick has promised to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, tear up the Climate Change Act and overhaul equality legislation if he becomes the party leader.

Mrs Badenoch’s comments were a reference to 2020, when as housing secretary, Mr Jenrick approved a development by the businessman Richard Desmond, after it emerged that he had been lobbied by him at a party fundraising event.

The approval was made days before a rise in council community charges, which could have potentially saved Mr Desmond £40 million. Mr Jenrick reversed the decision and faced calls to resign, and was later sacked by Boris Johnson.

At the time he accepted his decision was technically unlawful but denied any bias, though lawyers acting for him did admit that the case “could lead the fair-minded observer to conclude that there was a possibility” of bias.

Mrs Badenoch also hit out at accusations, thought to come from allies of Mr Jenrick, that she was lazy and had a habit of being late to events.

‘My family is my strength’

At the start of the Conservative leadership contest, Kemi Badenoch was expecting a few surprises. Being told she would not be able to govern Britain because she is “pre-occupied with her own children” was not one of them.

The comments, made last week by Sir Christopher Chope, the Conservative MP, marked the low-point of the four-month campaign.

But now, with a few days to go until the voting deadline, she is leaning into the attack. “My family is a strength,” she told The Telegraph. “And I’m not doing this by myself.

“I have a very supportive husband and three amazing children who bring joy to my life and the only reason why I’m doing this is because I want to make sure that I leave a world for them that is at least as good, better, than what I had. And that keeps me going.”

Sharing a never-before-seen photo of herself and her husband Hamish from 2012, the year they married, she added: “When I don’t see the children, it’s because I’m thinking: fine, I’m not seeing them today, but it’s because I’m working to make sure they have a better tomorrow.”

Kemid Badenoch and her husband Hamish in 2012, the year they were married

So how would Mrs Badenoch govern?

“I am a black woman, this is nonsense, I do not accept this argument.” If she had been in Sir Keir Starmer’s place in Samoa this week, these are the words she would have delivered to governments calling for up to £18 trillion of reparations from Britain for slavery and colonialism.

“I would not put my name to any document that mentioned reparations,” she says, after Sir Keir was pressured into talks on the issue at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Saturday.

Mrs Badenoch says most British politicians are “too embarrassed to be vociferously and visibly against [reparations]”.

She is withering about Sir Keir’s performance as Prime Minister: “Keir Starmer is a civil servant become a politician, Rachel Reeves is a civil servant who has become a politician. These people don’t know how things work.

“Keir Starmer said that people with assets are not working people, so he clearly doesn’t know where the assets come from. Outside inheritance, they come from work.

“And taxing that is taxing working people, is taxing work. Taxing that excessively is taxing working excessively. Most landlords are working people.”

Sir Keir Starmer at the Commonwealth summit in Samoa with Mia Mottley, the PM of Barbados who has demanded the UK pay reparations - Stefan Rousseau/AFP

We are huddled over a coffee table in the loft of a countryside wedding venue in the Midlands, where Mrs Badenoch is due to speak to Tory members in a last-minute vote-winning effort before the leadership contest concludes next Saturday.

She is in full flow, fluently haranguing the Government: “They don’t understand entrepreneurialism, they don’t understand the market. They don’t understand risk-taking, they think profit is a dirty word, they think wealth is a bad thing.

“They don’t understand that wealth is created, they think that wealth is a fixed pot which needs to be shared and if any one has more than their fair share they’ve stolen it or they’re greedy. And that’s what you are going to see in this Budget.”

As we talk, the sound of pleasant greetings float in overheard from the room below. Local party members are gathering over pots of tea, waiting excitedly to meet Mrs Badenoch. Upstairs, she begins laying into her leadership rival Robert Jenrick with her strongest swipes of the contest so far.

“Integrity matters. And I have very strong views about integrity because I grew up in a country that was extremely corrupt,” she says, referring to her childhood in Nigeria. “And so I take a very dim view of people doing things that are unethical, which [make us] look like we’re in it for ourselves.”

“There’s clearly a group of people who think that Robert is the worse candidate even though they don’t share my politics. They know I have integrity. They don’t want someone who was sacked, who had impropriety, ministerial code issues and so on,” she says, bringing up a half-forgotten scandal in Mr Jenrick’s early ministerial career.

She adds: “With me you’d have a party leader where there’s no scandal. I was never sacked for anything, I didn’t have to resign in disgrace or, you know, because there was a whiff of impropriety. Everything has always been above board.

“And I think that that’s something that we really need to think about for who is going to be leader. Who’s got character, who’s got conviction, who’s got courage.”

When he was housing secretary, Mr Jenrick faced criticism for approving a property development by the businessman Richard Desmond, after it emerged that he had been lobbied by Mr Desmond at a party fundraising event. The approval, made days before a rise in council community charges, could potentially have saved Mr Desmond £40 million.

Mr Jenrick reversed the decision and faced calls to resign – he was sacked by Boris Johnson in the following Cabinet reshuffle. At the time, he accepted his decision was technically unlawful but denied any bias, though lawyers acting for him did admit that the case “could lead the fair-minded and informed observer to conclude that there was a real possibility” of bias.

‘Attacked by my own side’

Months of negative briefing have clearly annoyed Mrs Badenoch, who says she has tried to avoid attacking fellow Conservatives. She has been branded lazy and described as “Kemi Late-noch” by opponents thought to be associated with her rival.

“When I’m getting attacked by people on my own side, that’s really sad. You know, the accusations of laziness, because I took a week off in August, whereas Rob has had the whole year off because he’d resigned from government,” she says with amused disbelief.

She was also vexed by the comments about her children made by Sir Christopher, a Jenrick supporter, comments that Mr Jenrick called “definitely wrong”.

Back to Mr Jenrick, she says: “And he called me a flake at the hustings, which I missed because I was on holiday. And I thought, well, I would never call you a flake because you left government. You did that on principle. So just because other people are doing that it doesn’t mean I will do the same. It’s sad.”

“And also I’m not late. He’s been late to more things but I’ve not mentioned that because you don’t know why people are late. There might have been an accident, there might be issues. So I haven’t been pointing out every single time other candidates have been late.

GBNews

“There have been some no-shows. I’ve never had a no-show. If I can’t make something, I don’t say yes and then cancel at the last minute. People want reliability and I’m someone who’s very very reliable. I don’t mess up.”

Mrs Badenoch admits she is worried about the forthcoming result. “Right now, what I’m absolutely anxious about is some kind of Hillary Clinton moment, where everyone just assumes, ‘Oh of course you’re going to get it’.

“I don’t want people thinking about me like a front-runner. I want them to know that I’m fighting for every single vote. This is a grassroots campaign that I’ve been running and just getting out there. That’s why I’m here, for example.”

‘The party may not survive if we don’t get this right’

We are just outside the Staffordshire town of Tamworth, an important site for Conservatives with a sense of history. It was here that the modern party was founded, in 1834, when Robert Peel said in his Tamworth Manifesto that the party must reform to survive, while also holding firm to old Tory principles.

Some 190 years later, Mrs Badenoch brings a similar message. “This is a contest where everyone has just come out of a huge traumatic event and my thesis is that the party may not survive unless we get this right. That we’ve just got one chance,” she says.

“Some people think everything’s fine, let’s just come up with a new manifesto, some new policy ideas, and then we just keep talking about that until the next election. That’s what William Hague did in 1997 and he has told me that he got it wrong.”

She thinks Mr Jenrick’s flurry of policy offers to members, including leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, capping migration, scrapping carbon budgets and rolling back equality legislation, is just “the old politics of promises, promises, promises and no delivery”. “What Rob is announcing are not policies, they are hopes,” she says.

Mrs Badenoch and Robert Jenrick during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham - HENRY NICHOLLS

Despite some recent animosity with Mr Jenrick, Mrs Badenoch says she would still offer jobs to her leadership rivals if she becomes leader, in order to build a strong and united team.

“It is something that I want to do. Whether or not they would want the jobs that I had in mind or whether they would accept them is a different matter,” she says, “I know that some of my friends are going to be disappointed, I know that I’m going to have to make room for some of my opponents and their supporters.”

She also indicates she would serve under Mr Jenrick if he triumphs next Saturday: “I will help him in any way that I can because I care about this party.”

If she does win, Mrs Badenoch admits the job of opposition leader will be tough. If she is not making headway against the government after a few years, would she consider her position for the good of the party?

“If after all that, and after my efforts, people decide that they don’t want me, I don’t think that we should cling on if it is clear that you are not doing a good job. But it is for many other people to make that decision.”