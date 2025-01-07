Tory race row over Jenrick’s ‘alien cultures with medieval attitudes’ comment

Kemi Badenoch has been urged to sack Robert Jenrick after he suggested the Tories could cap immigration from “alien cultures with medieval attitudes towards women”.

The shadow justice secretary stood by his claim that Britain has failed at integrating immigrants from some countries, pointing to the grooming gangs scandal as evidence.

“The scandal started with the onset of mass migration… importing hundreds of thousands of people from alien cultures, who possess medieval attitudes towards women,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, last week.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said he will not ‘tiptoe’ around calling out Pakistani heritage gangs (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Jenrick has been accused of “jumping on the bandwagon” after the issue was pushed by Elon Musk, who owns X, with a series of attacks on Sir Keir Starmer and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has not condemned Mr Musk’s language and appeared to be aping the far-right rhetoric – even though the world’s richest man has been openly supporting far-right extremists such as Tommy Robinson and Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) in Germany.

Pressed about his language against Muslims on Tuesday, Mr Jenrick told GB News that Britain has welcomed “millions of people in recent years… and some of them have backwards, frankly medieval attitudes to women”.

It came as friends of Mr Jenrick told The Independent that he still harbours ambitions to be Tory leader amid speculation that Ms Badenoch may not survive.

Recent defections by former Tories like Marco Longhi and Dame Andrea Jenkyns to Reform UK has led one senior Tory to speculate that Mr Jenrick, who was runner-up to Ms Badenoch last autumn, is “unsackable”, adding: “She knows there’s a danger of him walking over to Reform or at very least thousands more defecting.”

Asked by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether that meant the Conservatives would limit immigration among those with such attitudes, Mr Jenrick said: “I think that we have to be very careful about who is coming into this country, the scale and pace of that immigration so that we can have a much more successful integration policy than we have today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “I have always said, and it is a point made by Kemi Badenoch, the leader of my party, that not all cultures are equal. We should be very careful about who is coming into this country and the scale of immigration.”

Pakistan was among the countries Mr Jenrick singled out as one of those from which people come with “medieval attitudes”. And BBC presenter Nick Robinson asked him: “Does Sajid Javid’s family come with a medieval culture to this country? Does Sadiq Khan’s family have a medieval [culture]? How are you going to identify those who are acceptable and those who are not?”

The comments came after days of calls for a fresh national inquiry into grooming gangs, fuelled by Mr Musk and backed by the Conservatives.

The Liberal Democrats called for Ms Badenoch to sack her shadow cabinet colleague. But a spokesperson for Ms Badenoch said the Lib Dems should spend less time worrying abuot tweets and explain why they oppose a fresh inquiry into the grooming scandal.

Kemi Badenoch was urged to sack Mr Jenrick (PA Wire)

Mr Jenrick was also condemned on Sunday over his original comments by the former Conservative Party special adviser Samuel Kasumu, who told the BBC his “blood was boiling” over the comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “I don’t think that Elon Musk or Nigel Farage are the most dangerous individuals in our country. I think Robert Jenrick has the potential to be the most divisive person in our political history.

“I think some of his words over the last 12 months may result in some people maybe even dying because he has the potential to incite hatred in ways that I have never seen.”

Ms Badenoch defended her colleague, saying it was important “to have tough conversations, no matter how difficult that may be to hear”.

But Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said Ms Badenoch should sack him, calling his comments “shameless”.

Daisy Cooper said Robert Jenrick was ‘exploiting’ the grooming gangs scandal (PA Wire)

“He didn’t lift a finger to help the victims when a minister, now he’s jumping on the bandwagon and acting like a pound shop Farage,” she said.

"Kemi Badenoch should sack him as shadow justice secretary and condemn his divisive comments, instead of letting him run a leadership campaign under her nose."

ADVERTISEMENT

Amnesty International said Mr Jenrick should spend his time supporting efforts to tackle sexual offenders rather than spreading “divisive and ill-informed rhetoric”. Gender justice director Chiara Capraro said: “Violence against women and girls is endemic in all corners of our society and successive governments and institutions have failed to tackle it.

“The horrors of child abuse deserve a serious response, not the blatant prejudice and hostile commentary targeting minorities we’re currently seeing.

“Politicians like Mr Jenrick should be supporting all serious efforts to bring the perpetrators of sexual offences to justice and doing so without resorting to divisive and ill-informed rhetoric about migration.”

Refugee Council chief executive Enver Solomon added: “It can never be right to judge a whole community by the actions of a group of individuals. After the 2024 riots, which saw violent mobs chanting ‘stop the boats’ as they attacked refugees, it is clear that political rhetoric has consequences.

“Labelling migrants and refugees as dangerous or medieval just adds fire to a debate that has already become too toxic and divisive.”

A spokesperson for Kemi Badenoch said: "Robert Jenrick did an excellent job this morning explaining the pressing need for a national inquiry into the rape gangs scandal. The Lib Dems should spend less time worrying about tweets, and instead explain to the British people why they oppose an inquiry that would end the culture of cover ups in our institutions and finally get justice for the victims."