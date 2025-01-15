Bafta to announce nominations as Emilia Pérez and Conclave expected to be shortlisted
The Bafta nominations will be announced at 12:00 GMT, the latest in an unpredictable awards season which has delivered several surprises
The nominations are likely to be a strong Oscars indicator and follow last week's Golden Globe Awards, which saw Spanish-language musical Emilia Pérez take home the most prizes
Other films vying for best picture are The Brutalist, Anora, Conclave, Wicked and A Complete Unknown
The winners will be revealed on 16 February at a ceremony hosted by David Tennant at London's Royal Festival Hall
Follow the build-up to today's nominations by pressing watch live above from 11:45 GMT
Bafta to announce nominations as Emilia Pérez and Conclave expected to be shortlisted