BAFTA: Martin Freeman would say NO to a UK Office reboot
The Sherlock star has returned to screens with a second series of The Responder.
The Sherlock star has returned to screens with a second series of The Responder.
OMG! That was the near-universal reaction among Taylor Swift fans to a picture circulating on social media of what appears to be a baby laying on the floor of the Paris venue where Swift was performing. Twitter user @jacnights13 shared a photo of a baby appearing to be asleep on a purple coat in the standing room …
The musical icon talked to PEOPLE the day after the first show of her new Vegas residency
The proud parents each wrote a touching tribute in honor of Jennifer's big achievement
The Duchess of Sussex wore the necklace from her late mother-in-law for the first time
“Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you! Who feels old? I know I do,” the reality star captioned the photo
Toby Melville/ReutersMystery over Harry’s royal residence requestThe controversy around Prince Harry’s visit to the U.K. earlier this week—and being apparently iced out by his family—has become a war of words and interpretations, the U.K. Sunday Times reports. The paper says Harry asked if he could stay in a royal residence when he was in the U.K. His father King Charles is said to have agreed to the request, but then Harry ended up staying in a hotel for three days.Harry was “deeply stung” by n
Rumors about the Princess of Wales' health circulated social media after she announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.
Another week, another crop of silly little signs.
Prince Harry reportedly declined King Charle's offer to stay at a royal residence this week, amid his three-day visit to the UK.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are off to a busy second day in Nigeria
Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage has paid tribute to Lance Cooper following the latest episode's twist.
The Bafta Television Awards saw a star-studded red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the guests of honor at a reception in Lagos
Honestly, "The Office" was low-key better without Michael Scott...
Her husband David previously toasted her as one of the "most amazing Mummy’s" on Mother's Day in the U.K. earlier this year
The Oscar winner arrived at the GLAAD Media Awards in a showstopping ensemble
Coronation Street star Anthony Cotton has reacted to the soap receiving no BAFTA nominations.
Hilton shares her kids — son Phoenix, 16 months, and daughter London, 5 months — with husband Carter Reum
Elizabeth Hurley and her lookalike son Damian have spoken exclusively to HELLO! about their close bond, their love lives, and filming together
Law Roach named "the big five" who previously said his client was "too green" to wear their designs