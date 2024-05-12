BAFTA: Martin Freeman would say NO to a UK Office reboot

The Daily Beast

Toby Melville/ReutersMystery over Harry’s royal residence requestThe controversy around Prince Harry’s visit to the U.K. earlier this week—and being apparently iced out by his family—has become a war of words and interpretations, the U.K. Sunday Times reports. The paper says Harry asked if he could stay in a royal residence when he was in the U.K. His father King Charles is said to have agreed to the request, but then Harry ended up staying in a hotel for three days.Harry was “deeply stung” by n