Bafta nominations 2024 – live: Film world awaits awards announcement in London

The Bafta nominations for 2024 are set to be announced in London.

On Thursday (18 January), the nominated films, actors, directors and writers will be revealed by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference at 12pm.

This year’s Baftas, which are taking place in the UK’s capital city on 18 February, will be presented by actor David Tennant, in his first TV appearance since returning for a series of Doctor Who specials in 2023.

The only category to have been announced so far is the Rising Star award, nominees for which include Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi as well asThe Bear star Ayo Edebiri, whose film credits include Theatre Camp and Bottoms.

Films expected to be in contention include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rivalBarbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

One film that won’t be named in several categories in May December, the Todd Haynes-directed drama starring Natalie Portman and Charles Melton. Both actors are expected to be in the Oscars race when nominations are revealed on 23 January but, upon the release of the Baftas longlist, many were shocked to discover the trio were nowhere to be seen.

Bafta nominations 2024

Rising Star nominees

Wednesday 17 January 2024 17:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

The only Baftas category to have been announced so far is the Rising Star award, nominees for which include Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi as well as The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, whose film credits include Theatre Camp and Bottoms.

Previous winners include Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Tom Holland and Daniel Kaluuya.

Previous winners include Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Tom Holland and Daniel Kaluuya.

Jacob Elordi and Ayo Edebiri lead Bafta Rising Star nominees

Awards season fever

Wednesday 17 January 2024 16:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Awards season is in full swing. We’ve had the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards – and next week, the Oscar nominations will arrive. But before that, the Bafta will announce its nominations for 2024 tomorrow (18 January) at 12pm GMT.

To give you an idea of what names to expect tomorrow, let’s take a look at the winners of this year’s Golden Globes, which took palce earlier this month.

Golden Globes 2024 winners: The full list

Wednesday 17 January 2024 15:17 , Jacob Stolworthy

Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s Bafta nominations live blog!

In case you were wondering, yes – it is that time of year again.