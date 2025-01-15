Bafta awards 2025: Full list of nominations
The nominations for the 2025 Bafta awards have been announced today (15 January) with major titles like Conclave, Emilia Perez and The Brutalist among the films with the most nominations.
All the contenders were be announced by Mia McKenna Bruce and Will Sharpe at Bafta’s headquarters on Wednesday during a live streamed on YouTube and via The Independent.
Conclave surprisingly lead the nominations with 12 across all categories, followed closely by Emilia Perez with 11. TheBrutalist picked up nine nominations, while there was significant recognition for Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked.
This year’s awards season has been one of the most unpredictable in recent memory with no clear front runner in numerous categories. Emilia Perez, despite being shunned by critics and audiences alike has become an unlikely hit with voters and won four gongs at the Golden Globes.
The Brutalist also impressed at the Golden Globes, winning three awards including Best Picture, Best Actor for Adrien Brody and Best Director for Brady Corbet.
Anora, Conclave, Wicked, The Substance and A Complete Unknown have also been tipped to be recognised for top prizes by Bafta.
All Categories and Nominations:
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Hoard
Kneecap
Monkey Man
Santosh
Sister Midnight
Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
Kneecap
A Real Pain
The Substance
Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Film Not in the English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Children’s & Family Film
Flow
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Director
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
Conclave, Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Supporting Actress
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Supporting Actor
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Demi Moore, The Substance
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Mikey Madison, Anora
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Leading Actor
Adrien Brody, TheBrutalist
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Outstanding British Film
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator 2
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Film
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
British Short Animation
Adios
Mog’s Christmas
Wonder to Wonder
Elsewhere, three Industry stars, including Marisa Abela, are among the British actors nominated for the Bafta 2025 Rising Star award.
Abela’s nod comes after playing Amy Winehouse in Back to Black while her former co-star, David Jonsson, has also been recognised following a role in blockbuster Alien: Romulus.
Nabhaan Rizwan, who had a brief role in the first season of the HBO hit, which airs on the BBC in the UK, arrives after his leading role in Naqqash Khalid’s psychological drama In Camera. Also nominated are Anora’s Mikey Madison and Unstoppable’s Jharrel Jerome.
Warwick Davis will also be awarded the Bafta Fellowship for his outstanding contribution to film and TV and for championing the voices of people living with dwarfism.
The final round of voting will commence on 16 January ahead of this year’s ceremony on 16 February, hosted by David Tennant at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.
More to follow...