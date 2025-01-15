Bafta awards 2025: Full list of nominations

The nominations for the 2025 Bafta awards have been announced today (15 January) with major titles like Conclave, Emilia Perez and The Brutalist among the films with the most nominations.

All the contenders were be announced by Mia McKenna Bruce and Will Sharpe at Bafta’s headquarters on Wednesday during a live streamed on YouTube and via The Independent.

Conclave surprisingly lead the nominations with 12 across all categories, followed closely by Emilia Perez with 11. TheBrutalist picked up nine nominations, while there was significant recognition for Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked.

This year’s awards season has been one of the most unpredictable in recent memory with no clear front runner in numerous categories. Emilia Perez, despite being shunned by critics and audiences alike has become an unlikely hit with voters and won four gongs at the Golden Globes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brutalist also impressed at the Golden Globes, winning three awards including Best Picture, Best Actor for Adrien Brody and Best Director for Brady Corbet.

Anora, Conclave, Wicked, The Substance and A Complete Unknown have also been tipped to be recognised for top prizes by Bafta.

All Categories and Nominations:

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Hoard

Kneecap

Monkey Man

Santosh

Sister Midnight

Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Film Not in the English Language

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Children’s & Family Film

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Director

Anora, Sean Baker

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

Conclave, Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Supporting Actress

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Supporting Actor

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody, TheBrutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

ADVERTISEMENT

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator 2

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Emilia Perez" during the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 (AP)

British Short Animation

Adios

Mog’s Christmas

Wonder to Wonder

Elsewhere, three Industry stars, including Marisa Abela, are among the British actors nominated for the Bafta 2025 Rising Star award.

Abela’s nod comes after playing Amy Winehouse in Back to Black while her former co-star, David Jonsson, has also been recognised following a role in blockbuster Alien: Romulus.

Nabhaan Rizwan, who had a brief role in the first season of the HBO hit, which airs on the BBC in the UK, arrives after his leading role in Naqqash Khalid’s psychological drama In Camera. Also nominated are Anora’s Mikey Madison and Unstoppable’s Jharrel Jerome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warwick Davis will also be awarded the Bafta Fellowship for his outstanding contribution to film and TV and for championing the voices of people living with dwarfism.

The final round of voting will commence on 16 January ahead of this year’s ceremony on 16 February, hosted by David Tennant at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

More to follow...