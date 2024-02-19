Bafta: Student's delight at short film victory

Elizabeth Rufai said she wants to show off her Bafta win to her neighbours

The producer of a student film that won a Bafta said she might display her trophy on her windowsill "so the neighbours can see".

The drama-comedy Jellyfish and Lobster, made by National Film and Television School students in Buckinghamshire, won best British Short Film on Sunday.

Producer Elizabeth Rufai, 29, said being at the ceremony was "amazing".

She said: "I was sitting on the same row as Naomi Campbell, I had to compose myself.

"Carey Mulligan said congratulations to me, it's all bit strange."

The film-maker, who lives in south London, said she is undecided where she will keep her new Bafta trophy.

"I'm not sure if I keep it on my bedside table or keep it on the windowsill so the neighbours can see," she explained.

The stars and crew of Jellyfish and Lobster at the Bafta awards ceremony

The majority of the film, funded by NFTS, was filmed at a care home location, in Beaconsfield, which allowed the team to use their building for free after reading the script.

Ms Rufai said she was overwhelmed when their victory was revealed. She added: "I just felt like the important thing was to make it to the stage without falling over."

Egyptian actor Sayed Badreya celebrated the win by kissing the stage - copying like his fellow countryman footballer Mohamed Salah.

The actor, who also appeared in Ironman, said he had played "the bad guy" for 40 years and thanked filmmakers for the the opportunity to play "a man with humanity".

Writer and director Yasmin Afifi said the film was inspired by the loss of her dad and aunt to cancer.

While tearfully accepting the award on stage, she dedicated it "to those we have loved and lost, those who taught us the secret to eternal youth was laughter".

The winner of the Bafta for British Short Animation, Crab Day, was also made by students from NFTS.

The school opened in 1971 in Beaconsfield Film studios which has been making films since 1921.

Other graduates from the school include Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park and Heartstopper composer Adiescar Chase

NFTS director Jon Wardle said: "Just this time last year we graduated the Jellyfish and Lobster and Crab Day teams, highlighting how the NFTS is shaping the future of filmmaking and how ready our graduates are when they step out into the industry."

