Bafta TV awards 2024 nominations: full list

Sarah Lancashire in the final season of Happy Valley, which received six TV Bafta nominations.

Drama series

The Gold (BBC One)

Happy Valley (BBC One)

Slow Horses(Apple TV+)

Top Boy (Netflix)

Limited drama

Best Interests (BBC One)

Demon 79, Black Mirror (Netflix)

The Long Shadow (ITV1)

The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

International

The Bear (Disney+)

Beef (Netflix)

Class Act (Netflix)

The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Love & Death (ITVX)

Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Leading actress

Anjana Vassan, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Helena Bonham, The Crown (Netflix)

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests (BBC One)

Leading actor

Brian Cox, Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Dominic West, The Crown (Netflix)

Kane Robinson, Top Boy (Netflix)

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project (Sky Max)

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning (BBC One)

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Female performance in a comedy programme

Bridget Christie, The Change (Channel 4)

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops (BBC One)

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary (Disney+)

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers (Sky Atlantic)

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary (Disney+)

Taj Atwal, Hullrasiers (Channel 4)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Adjani Salmon, Black Ops (BBC One)

David Tennant, Good Omens (Prime Video_

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops (BBC One)

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (Netflix)

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic (Sky Max)

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice (BBC Three)

Supporting actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Éanna Hardwick, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Harris Dickinson, A Murder At The End of The World (Disney+)

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFayden, Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Salim Daw, The Crown (Netflix)

Supporting actress

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Harriet Walter, Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Jasmin Jobson, Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville, The Crown (Netflix)

Nico Parker, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (ITV1)

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (BBC One)

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob and Romesh Vs , (Sky Max)

Scripted comedy

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC One)

Extraordinary (Disney+)

Such Brave Girls (BBC Three)

Specialist factual

Chimp Empire (Netflix)

The Enfield Poltergeist (Apple TV+)

Forced Out (Sky Documentaries)

White Nanny, Black Child (Channel 5)

Reality and constructed factual

Banged Up (Channel 4)

Married at First Sight (E4)

My Mum, Your Dad (ITV1)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Current affairs

Inside Russia: Traitors and Heros Storyville (BBC Two)

Putin Vs The West (BBC Two)

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Channel 4)

The Shamima Begum Story

Entertainment programme

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

Later with Jools Holland

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Comedy entertainment programme

The Graham Norton Show

Late Night Lycett

Rob & Romesh Vs …

Would I Lie To You?

Short film

Mobility (BBC Three)

The Skewer: Three Twisted Years (BBC iPlayer)

Stealing Ukraine’s Children:Inside Russia’s Camps (Vice)

Where It Ends (BBC Three)

Factual Entertainment

Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC One)

The Dog House (Channel 4)

Endurance: Race To The Pole (Channel 5)

Portrait Artist of the Year (Sky Arts)

Factual series

Dublin Narcos (Sky Documentaries)

Evacuation (Channel 4)

Lockerbie (Sky Documentaries)

Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland (BBC Two)

Live event

The Coronation Concert (BBC One)

Eurovision Song Contest (BBC One)

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance (BBC One)

News coverage

Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War (Channel 4)

Sky News: Inside Myanmar, The Hidden War (Sky News)

Sky News: Israel/Hamas War (Sky News)

Single documentary

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived (Sky Documentaries)

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family (ITV1)

Hatton (Sky Crime)

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-man of Paris (Netflix)

Soap

Casualty (BBC One)

Eastenders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1)

Sport

Cheltenham Festival Day One (ITV1)

MOTD Live: Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Final (BBC One)

Daytime

Loose Women and Men (ITV1)

Lorraine (ITV1)

Make It At Market (BBC One)

Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment

Beckham: David teases Victoria about her ‘working class’ upbringing (Netflix)

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor (BBC One)

Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown (BBC One)

The Last of Us: Bill and Frank’s Story (Sky Atlantic)

The Piano: 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance (Channel 4)

Succession: Logan Roy’s death (Sky Atlantic)