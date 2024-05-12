Bafta TV Awards 2024: The winners and nominees

Steven McIntosh - Entertainment reporter at the Baftas
Jasmine Jobson in the press room after winning the Best Supporting Actress award for Top Boy at the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Top Boy's Jasmine Jobson was named best supporting actress [PA Media]

The Bafta TV Awards are taking place at London's Royal Festival Hall, with Succession, Happy Valley and The Crown among the nominees.

Awards are currently being handed out - and BBC News is updating this story live to reflect the winners.

The BBC broadcast of the ceremony does not start until later - so avoid this list if you don't want to know who's won.

The Bafta TV Awards air on BBC One at 19:00 BST.

The nominations and winners in full - updating live

Leading actress

  • Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

  • Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

  • Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly - ITVX

  • Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley - BBC One

  • Sharon Horgan, Best Interests - BBC One

Leading actor

  • Brian Cox, Succession - Sky Atlantic

  • Dominic West, The Crown - Netflix

  • Kane Robinson, Top Boy - Netflix

  • Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project - Sky Max

  • Steve Coogan, The Reckoning - BBC One

  • Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Supporting actress

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - Netflix

  • Harriet Walter, Succession - Sky Atlantic

  • WINNER: Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix

  • Lesley Manville, The Crown - Netflix

  • Nico Parker, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

  • Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley - BBC One

Supporting actor

  • Amit Shah, Happy Valley - BBC One

  • Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

  • Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World - Disney+

  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses - Apple TV+

  • WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic

  • Salim Daw, The Crown - Netflix

Female performance in a comedy

  • Bridget Christie, The Change - Channel 4

  • WINNER: Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops - BBC One

  • Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary - Disney+

  • Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers - Sky Atlantic

  • Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary - Disney+

  • Taj Atwal, Hullraisers - Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy

  • Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three

  • David Tennant, Good Omens - Prime Video

  • Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops - BBC One

  • Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou - Netflix

  • Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max

  • WINNER: Mawaan Rizwan, Juice - BBC Three

Drama series

  • The Gold - BBC One

  • Happy Valley - BBC One

  • Slow Horses - Apple TV+

  • WINNER: Top Boy - Netflix

Limited drama

  • Best Interests - BBC One

  • Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

  • The Long Shadow - ITV1

  • WINNER: The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Scripted comedy

  • Big Boys - Channel 4

  • Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three

  • Extraordinary - Disney+

  • WINNER: Such Brave Girls - BBC Three

Soap

  • Casualty - BBC One

  • EastEnders - BBC One

  • Emmerdale - ITV1

Entertainment programme

  • Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas - Apple TV+

  • Later… With Jools Holland - BBC Two

  • Michael McIntyre's Big Show - BBC One

  • WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

Mawaan Rizwan in the press room after winning the Male Performance in a Comedy award for Juice at the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Mawaan Rizwan won best male performance in a comedy programme [PA Media]

Entertainment performance

  • Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! - ITV1

  • Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

  • Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

  • Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One

  • Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett - Channel 4

  • Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max

Comedy entertainment programme

  • The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

  • Late Night Lycett - Channel 4

  • WINNER: Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max

  • Would I Lie To You? - BBC One

Factual entertainment

  • WINNER: Celebrity Race Across The World - BBC One

  • The Dog House - Channel 4

  • Endurance: Race To The Pole - Channel 5

  • Portrait Artist of the Year - Sky Arts

Reality

  • Banged Up - Channel 4

  • Married At First Sight UK - E4

  • My Mum, Your Dad - ITV1

  • WINNER: Squid Game: The Challenge - Netflix

Daytime

  • Loose Women and Men - ITV1

  • Lorraine - ITV1

  • Make It At Market - BBC One

  • WINNER: Scam Interceptors - BBC One

International

  • The Bear - Disney+

  • Beef - Netflix

  • WINNER: Class Act - Netflix

  • The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

  • Love & Death - ITVX

  • Succession - Sky Atlantic

Live event coverage

  • The Coronation Concert - BBC One

  • WINNER: Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One

  • Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One

Current affairs

  • Inside Russia: Traitors And Heroes (Storyville) - BBC Four

  • Putin Vs The West - BBC Two

  • Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Dispatches) - Channel 4

  • WINNER: The Shamima Begum Story (This World) - BBC Two

Single documentary

  • David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived - Sky Documentaries

  • WINNER: Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family - ITV1

  • Hatton - Sky Crime

  • Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris - Netflix

Factual series

  • Dublin Narcos - Sky Documentaries

  • Evacuation - Channel 4

  • WINNER: Lockerbie - Sky Documentaries

  • Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland - BBC Two

Specialist factual

  • Chimp Empire - Netflix

  • The Enfield Poltergeist - Apple TV+

  • Forced Out - Sky Documentaries

  • WINNER: White Nanny, Black Child - Channel 5

News coverage

  • WINNER: Inside Gaza: Israel And Hamas At War - Channel 4 News

  • Inside Myanmar - The Hidden War - Sky News

  • Israel-Hamas War - Sky News

Sports coverage

  • WINNER: Cheltenham Festival Day One - ITV1

  • MOTD Live: Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 - BBC One

  • Wimbledon 2023 Men's Final - BBC One

Memorable moment

  • David Beckham teases Victoria about her "working class" upbringing - Netflix

  • Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa revealed as the 15th Doctor - BBC One

  • WINNER: Happy Valley, Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown - BBC One

  • The Last of Us, Bill and Frank's Story - Sky Atlantic

  • The Piano, 13-year-old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance - Channel 4

  • Succession, Logan Roy's death - Sky Atlantic

Short form

  • WINNER: Mobility - BBC Three

  • The Skewer: Three Twisted Years - BBC iPlayer

  • Stealing Ukraine's Children: Inside Russia's Camps - Vice News

  • Where It Ends - BBC Three

Writer: Comedy

  • Jack Rooke, Big Boys - Channel 4

  • Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou - Netflix

  • Kat Sadler, Such Brave Girls - BBC Three

  • Mawaan Rizwan, Juice - BBC Three

Writer: Drama

  • Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

  • Jesse Armstrong, Succession - Sky Atlantic

  • Sally Wainwright, Happy Valley - BBC One

  • Sarah Phelps, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Which shows have the most Bafta nominations?

Production still image of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana with Fflyn Edwards as young Prince Harry (l) and Rufus Kampa as young Prince William (r) in the final season of The Crown
The final season of Netflix's The Crown is among the nominees [Netflix]

  • 5 nominations - Succession

  • 5 - Happy Valley

  • 4 - The Crown

  • 4 - The Sixth Commandment

  • 4 - The Last of Us

  • 3 - Extraordinary

  • 3 - Top Boy

The above tallies include nominations for the memorable moment award, voted by the public.

The numbers do not include shows' earlier nominations and wins at the Bafta Craft Awards, which took place last month.

Happy Valley could become the first show to win the prestigious best drama series award three times.

Who is hosting the Bafta TV Awards?

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan in the BBC Radio 2 studio
[PA Media]

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will present the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall.

It's the second consecutive year the pair have taken on hosting duties.

Ranganathan joked: "I really thought I’d done enough last year to be asked to host it solo this time, but hosting it with Rob again is also an honour I suppose."

Beckett was similarly sardonic, commenting: "It’s a real privilege to continually get work together even though our friendship is fake and completely fabricated for commercial gain."

