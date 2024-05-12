BAFTA TV Awards 2024 winners are announced
BAFTA has announced the winners of the 70th BAFTA Television Awards, hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. We will be updating this page with the winners of each award as they're announced.
Check out the list of winners below:
Supporting Actress
Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley
Nico Parker, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy (WINNER)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Supporting Actor
Amit Shah, Happy Valley
Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Salim Daw, The Crown
Entertainment Programme
Strictly Come Dancing, BBC
Later… With Jools Holland, BBC
Michael McIntyre's Big Show, BBC
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, Apple TV+
Entertainment Performance
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023
Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett
Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats
Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs
Short Form
Mobility, BBC Three
The Skewer: Three Twisted Years, BBC iPlayer
Stealing Ukraine's Children: Inside Russia's Camps, VICE News
Where it Ends, BBC Three
Specialist Factual
Chimp Empire, Netflix
The Enfield Poltergeist, Apple TV+
Forced Out, Sky
White Nanny, Black Child, Channel 5
Factual Series
Dublin Narcos, Sky
Evacuation, Channel 4
Lockerbie, Sky
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland, BBC Two
Reality
Banged Up, Channel 4
Married At First Sight UK, E4
My Mum, Your Dad, ITV
Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix
Live Event Coverage
The Coronation Concert, BBC One
Eurovision Song Contest 2023, BBC One
Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, BBC One
Sports Coverage
Cheltenham Festival Day One, ITV
MOTD Live: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, BBC One
Wimbledon 2023 Men's Final, BBC One
Male Performance, Comedy
Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black
Mawaan Rizwan, Juice
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
David Tennant, Good Omens
Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
Female Performance, Comedy
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops
Taj Atwal, Hullraisers
Bridget Christie, The Change
Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers
Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary
Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary
Limited Drama
Best Interests, BBC
The Sixth Commandment, BBC
The Long Shadow, ITV
Demon 79, Black Mirror, Netflix
Current Affairs
Inside Russia: Traitors and Heroes, BBC Four
Putin Vs The West, BBC Two
Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, Channel 4
The Shamima Begum Story, BBC Two
News Coverage
Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas At War, Channel 4
Inside Myanmar, Sky News
Israel-Hamas War, Sky News
International
Love & Death, ITV
The Last of Us, Sky Atlantic
Succession, Sky Atlantic
The Bear, Disney+
Beef, Netflix
Class Act, Netflix
Drama Series
Happy Valley, BBC
The Gold, BBC
Top Boy, Netflix
Slow Horses, Apple TV+
Leading Actress
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley
Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment
Sharon Horgan, Best Interests
Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror)
Leading Actor
Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment
Steve Coogan, The Reckoning
Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project
Brian Cox, Succession
Kane Robinson, Top Boy
Dominic West, The Crown
Scripted Comedy
Dreaming Whilst Black, BBC
Such Brave Girls, BBC
Big Boys, Channel 4
Extraordinary, Disney+
Daytime
Scam Interceptors, BBC
Make It At Market, BBC
Loose Women and Men, ITV
Lorraine, ITV
Writer, Drama
Sally Wainwright, Happy Valley
Sarah Phelps, The Sixth Commandment
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali, Demon 79 (Black Mirror)
