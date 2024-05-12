BAFTA TV Awards 2024 winners are announced

BAFTA has announced the winners of the 70th BAFTA Television Awards, hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. We will be updating this page with the winners of each award as they're announced.

Check out the list of winners below:

Supporting Actress

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley

Nico Parker, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy (WINNER)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Supporting Actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley

Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Salim Daw, The Crown

Entertainment Programme

Strictly Come Dancing, BBC

Later… With Jools Holland, BBC

Michael McIntyre's Big Show, BBC

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, Apple TV+

PAUL ELLIS - Getty Images

Entertainment Performance

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats

Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs

Short Form

Mobility, BBC Three

The Skewer: Three Twisted Years, BBC iPlayer

Stealing Ukraine's Children: Inside Russia's Camps, VICE News

Where it Ends, BBC Three

Specialist Factual

Chimp Empire, Netflix

The Enfield Poltergeist, Apple TV+

Forced Out, Sky

White Nanny, Black Child, Channel 5



Factual Series

Dublin Narcos, Sky

Evacuation, Channel 4

Lockerbie, Sky

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland, BBC Two

Netflix

Reality

Banged Up, Channel 4

Married At First Sight UK, E4

My Mum, Your Dad, ITV

Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix

Live Event Coverage

The Coronation Concert, BBC One

Eurovision Song Contest 2023, BBC One

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, BBC One

Sports Coverage

Cheltenham Festival Day One, ITV

MOTD Live: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, BBC One

Wimbledon 2023 Men's Final, BBC One

Prime Video

Male Performance, Comedy

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic

David Tennant, Good Omens

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

Female Performance, Comedy

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers

Bridget Christie, The Change

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary

Limited Drama

Best Interests, BBC

The Sixth Commandment, BBC

The Long Shadow, ITV

Demon 79, Black Mirror, Netflix

Current Affairs

Inside Russia: Traitors and Heroes, BBC Four

Putin Vs The West, BBC Two

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, Channel 4

The Shamima Begum Story, BBC Two

News Coverage

Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas At War, Channel 4

Inside Myanmar, Sky News

Israel-Hamas War, Sky News

HBO

International

Love & Death, ITV

The Last of Us, Sky Atlantic

Succession, Sky Atlantic

The Bear, Disney+

Beef, Netflix

Class Act, Netflix

Drama Series

Happy Valley, BBC

The Gold, BBC

Top Boy, Netflix

Slow Horses, Apple TV+

Leading Actress

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror)

Sky

Leading Actor

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project

Brian Cox, Succession

Kane Robinson, Top Boy

Dominic West, The Crown



Scripted Comedy

Dreaming Whilst Black, BBC

Such Brave Girls, BBC

Big Boys, Channel 4

Extraordinary, Disney+



Daytime

Scam Interceptors, BBC

Make It At Market, BBC

Loose Women and Men, ITV

Lorraine, ITV

Writer, Drama

Sally Wainwright, Happy Valley

Sarah Phelps, The Sixth Commandment

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali, Demon 79 (Black Mirror)

You Might Also Like