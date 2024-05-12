BAFTA TV Awards Winners: Matthew Macfadyen, Netflix’s ‘Top Boy’ Take Home Major Prizes; ‘The Crown’s Final Season Leaves Empty-Handed – Full List

UPDATED with complete winners list: Despite being up for four acting category awards, The Crown‘s final season left the BAFTA TV Awards empty handed tonight in London.

Elizabeth Debicki, Lesley Manville, Salim Daw and Dominic West were all snubbed, as the the likes of Matthew Macfadyen, Jasmine Jobson, Timothy Spall and Sarah Lancashire all triumphed and the Netflix show went out quietly.

More from Deadline

There was also a major surprise in the International category, where little-known French drama Class Act beat the likes of Beef, The Bear and The Last of Us to win the prize. Among the most shocked was the show’s star Laurent Lafitte, who urged the audience to find and watch his show — to the amusement of the audience.

The first award of the night saw Jobson beat off competition from actresses from The Crown, Succession and The Last of Us to win Best Supporting Actress for her role in gritty British Netflix drama Top Boy.

Top Boy went on to pick up the coveted Drama Series awards, defeating Slow Horses, the Apple TV+ cop drama.

Shortly after Jobson’s win, Matthew Macfadyen repeated his trick from 2022 and 2010 to win Best Supporting Actor. Macfadyen, representing Succession, beat the likes of The Crown‘s Daw, Jack Lowden and Eanna Hardwicke to take home the Best Supporting Actor gong for the third time.

Later in the evening, the Leading Actor award somewhat surprisingly went to Timothy Spall, who defeated strong competition from the likes of Steve Coogan, to win for BBC drama The Sixth Commandment.

Sarah Lancashire, a British awards favorite, took home her second Best Actress award in the final prize giving of the night.

On the programs front, the Limited Series award went to The Sixth Commandment, making it a good evening for the true-crime drama about the murder of a university lecturer. Squid Game: The Challenge won the new Reality category.

The awards took place today (May 12) in London at the Royal Festival Hall. Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett are once again hosting, with scores of the UK’s biggest stars in attendance.

A time-delayed version of the event has been broadcasting at 7pm local time on BBC and is streaming on BBC iPlayer. In the U.S., Canada and Australia, the show will stream on BritBox from 2pm ET.

Scores of the UK’s biggest stars hit the red carpet and are now settling down for dinner and afterparties. The likes of Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd, Jeff Goldblum, Martin Freeman and Aidan Turner delivered gongs.

WINNERS (IN BOLD)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ELIZABETH DEBICKI The Crown

HARRIET WALTER Succession

JASMINE JOBSON Top Boy

LESLEY MANVILLE The Crown

NICO PARKER The Last of Us

SIOBHAN FINNERAN Happy Valley

SUPPORTING ACTOR

AMIT SHAH Happy Valley

ÉANNA HARDWICKE The Sixth Commandment

HARRIS DICKINSON A Murder at the End of the World

JACK LOWDEN Slow Horses

MATTHEW MACFADYEN Succession

SALIM DAW The Crown

ENTERTAINMENT

HANNAH WADDINGHAM: HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

LATER… WITH JOOLS HOLLAND

MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S BIG SHOW

STRICTLY COME DANCING

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT

THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW

LATE NIGHT LYCETT

ROB & ROMESH VS

WOULD I LIE TO YOU?

SHORT FORM

MOBILITY

THE SKEWER: THREE TWISTED YEARS

STEALING UKRAINE’S CHILDREN: INSIDE RUSSIA’S CAMPS

WHERE IT ENDS

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

CHIMP EMPIRE

THE ENFIELD POLTERGEIST

FORCED OUT

WHITE NANNY, BLACK CHILD

FACTUAL SERIES

DUBLIN NARCOS

EVACUATION

LOCKERBIE

ONCE UPON A TIME IN NORTHERN IRELAND

REALITY

BANGED UP

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT UK

MY MUM, YOUR DAD

SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE

LIVE EVENT

THE CORONATION CONCERT

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2023

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE

SPORTS

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL DAY ONE

MOTD LIVE: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023

WIMBLEDON 2023 MEN’S FINAL

MALE PERFORMANCE IN COMEDY

ADJANI SALMON Dreaming Whilst Black

DAVID TENNANT Good Omens

HAMMED ANIMASHAUN Black Ops

JAMIE DEMETRIOU A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

JOSEPH GILGUN Brassic

MAWAAN RIZWAN Juice

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN COMEDY

BRIDGET CHRISTIE The Change

GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Black Ops

MÁIRÉAD TYERS Extraordinary

ROISIN GALLAGHER The Lovers

SOFIA OXENHAM Extraordinary

TAJ ATWAL Hullraisers

LIMITED DRAMA

BEST INTERESTS

DEMON 79 (BLACK MIRROR)

THE LONG SHADOW

THE SIXTH COMMANDMENT

CURRENT AFFAIRS

INSIDE RUSSIA: TRAITORS AND HEROES (STORYVILLE)

PUTIN vs THE WEST

RUSSELL BRAND: IN PLAIN SIGHT

THE SHAMIMA BEGUM STORY (THIS WORLD)

NEWS COVERAGE

CHANNEL 4 NEWS: INSIDE GAZA: ISRAEL AND HAMAS AT WAR

SKY NEWS: INSIDE MYANMAR – THE HIDDEN WAR

SKY NEWS: ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

INTERNATIONAL

THE BEAR

BEEF

CLASS ACT

THE LAST OF US

LOVE & DEATH

SUCCESSION

DAYTIME

LOOSE WOMEN AND MEN

LORRAINE

MAKE IT AT MARKET

SCAM INTERCEPTORS

SOAP

CASUALTY

EASTENDERS

EMMERDALE Production Team Jane Hudson, Kate Brooks, Laura Shaw, Nader Mabadi)+ Emma Atkins, Dominic Brunt, Karen Blick, Jurell Carter

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

CELEBRITY RACE ACROSS THE WORLD

THE DOG HOUSE

ENDURANCE: RACE TO THE POLE

PORTRAIT ARTIST OF THE YEAR

MEMORABLE MOMENT

BECKHAM David teases Victoria about her ‘working class’ upbringing (No rep)

DOCTOR WHO Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor + DavidTennant, Russell T Davies

HAPPY VALLEY Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown + Sarah Lancashire

THE LAST OF US Bill and Frank’s Story + Peter Hoar

THE PIANO 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance + Lucy , Lang Lang, Claudia Winkleman

SUCCESSION Logan Roy’s death + Brian Cox

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

DAVID HOLMES: THE BOY WHO LIVED

ELLIE SIMMONDS: FINDING MY SECRET FAMILY

HATTON

VJERAN TOMIC: THE SPIDER-MAN OF PARIS

SPECIAL AWARD

Lorraine Kelly

DRAMA SERIES

THE GOLD

HAPPY VALLEY

SLOW HORSES

TOP BOY

SCRIPTED COMEDY

BIG BOYS

DREAMING WHILST BLACK

EXTRAORDINARY

SUCH BRAVE GIRLS

FELLOWSHIP

Floella Benjamin

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

ANTHONY McPARTLIN, DECLAN DONNELLY I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

BIG ZUU Big Zuu’s Big Eats

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show

HANNAH WADDINGHAM Eurovision Song Contest 2023

JOE LYCETT Late Night Lycett

ROB BECKETT, ROMESH RANGANATHAN Rob & Romesh Vs

LEADING ACTOR

BRIAN COX Succession

DOMINIC WEST The Crown

KANE ROBINSON Top Boy

PAAPA ESSIEDU The Lazarus Project

STEVE COOGAN The Reckoning

TIMOTHY SPALL The Sixth Commandment

LEADING ACTRESS

ANJANA VASAN Demon 79 (Black Mirror)

ANNE REID The Sixth Commandment

BELLA RAMSEY The Last of Us

HELENA BONHAM CARTER Nolly

SARAH LANCASHIRE Happy Valley

SHARON HORGAN Best Interests





Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.