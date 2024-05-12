BAFTA TV Awards Winners: Matthew Macfadyen, Netflix’s ‘Top Boy’ Take Home Major Prizes; ‘The Crown’s Final Season Leaves Empty-Handed – Full List
UPDATED with complete winners list: Despite being up for four acting category awards, The Crown‘s final season left the BAFTA TV Awards empty handed tonight in London.
Elizabeth Debicki, Lesley Manville, Salim Daw and Dominic West were all snubbed, as the the likes of Matthew Macfadyen, Jasmine Jobson, Timothy Spall and Sarah Lancashire all triumphed and the Netflix show went out quietly.
There was also a major surprise in the International category, where little-known French drama Class Act beat the likes of Beef, The Bear and The Last of Us to win the prize. Among the most shocked was the show’s star Laurent Lafitte, who urged the audience to find and watch his show — to the amusement of the audience.
The first award of the night saw Jobson beat off competition from actresses from The Crown, Succession and The Last of Us to win Best Supporting Actress for her role in gritty British Netflix drama Top Boy.
Top Boy went on to pick up the coveted Drama Series awards, defeating Slow Horses, the Apple TV+ cop drama.
Shortly after Jobson’s win, Matthew Macfadyen repeated his trick from 2022 and 2010 to win Best Supporting Actor. Macfadyen, representing Succession, beat the likes of The Crown‘s Daw, Jack Lowden and Eanna Hardwicke to take home the Best Supporting Actor gong for the third time.
Later in the evening, the Leading Actor award somewhat surprisingly went to Timothy Spall, who defeated strong competition from the likes of Steve Coogan, to win for BBC drama The Sixth Commandment.
Sarah Lancashire, a British awards favorite, took home her second Best Actress award in the final prize giving of the night.
On the programs front, the Limited Series award went to The Sixth Commandment, making it a good evening for the true-crime drama about the murder of a university lecturer. Squid Game: The Challenge won the new Reality category.
The awards took place today (May 12) in London at the Royal Festival Hall. Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett are once again hosting, with scores of the UK’s biggest stars in attendance.
A time-delayed version of the event has been broadcasting at 7pm local time on BBC and is streaming on BBC iPlayer. In the U.S., Canada and Australia, the show will stream on BritBox from 2pm ET.
Scores of the UK’s biggest stars hit the red carpet and are now settling down for dinner and afterparties. The likes of Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd, Jeff Goldblum, Martin Freeman and Aidan Turner delivered gongs.
WINNERS (IN BOLD)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
ELIZABETH DEBICKI The Crown
HARRIET WALTER Succession
JASMINE JOBSON Top Boy
LESLEY MANVILLE The Crown
NICO PARKER The Last of Us
SIOBHAN FINNERAN Happy Valley
SUPPORTING ACTOR
AMIT SHAH Happy Valley
ÉANNA HARDWICKE The Sixth Commandment
HARRIS DICKINSON A Murder at the End of the World
JACK LOWDEN Slow Horses
MATTHEW MACFADYEN Succession
SALIM DAW The Crown
ENTERTAINMENT
HANNAH WADDINGHAM: HOME FOR CHRISTMAS
LATER… WITH JOOLS HOLLAND
MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S BIG SHOW
STRICTLY COME DANCING
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT
THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW
LATE NIGHT LYCETT
ROB & ROMESH VS
WOULD I LIE TO YOU?
SHORT FORM
MOBILITY
THE SKEWER: THREE TWISTED YEARS
STEALING UKRAINE’S CHILDREN: INSIDE RUSSIA’S CAMPS
WHERE IT ENDS
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
CHIMP EMPIRE
THE ENFIELD POLTERGEIST
FORCED OUT
WHITE NANNY, BLACK CHILD
FACTUAL SERIES
DUBLIN NARCOS
EVACUATION
LOCKERBIE
ONCE UPON A TIME IN NORTHERN IRELAND
REALITY
BANGED UP
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT UK
MY MUM, YOUR DAD
SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE
LIVE EVENT
THE CORONATION CONCERT
EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2023
ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE
SPORTS
CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL DAY ONE
MOTD LIVE: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023
WIMBLEDON 2023 MEN’S FINAL
MALE PERFORMANCE IN COMEDY
ADJANI SALMON Dreaming Whilst Black
DAVID TENNANT Good Omens
HAMMED ANIMASHAUN Black Ops
JAMIE DEMETRIOU A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
JOSEPH GILGUN Brassic
MAWAAN RIZWAN Juice
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN COMEDY
BRIDGET CHRISTIE The Change
GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Black Ops
MÁIRÉAD TYERS Extraordinary
ROISIN GALLAGHER The Lovers
SOFIA OXENHAM Extraordinary
TAJ ATWAL Hullraisers
LIMITED DRAMA
BEST INTERESTS
DEMON 79 (BLACK MIRROR)
THE LONG SHADOW
THE SIXTH COMMANDMENT
CURRENT AFFAIRS
INSIDE RUSSIA: TRAITORS AND HEROES (STORYVILLE)
PUTIN vs THE WEST
RUSSELL BRAND: IN PLAIN SIGHT
THE SHAMIMA BEGUM STORY (THIS WORLD)
NEWS COVERAGE
CHANNEL 4 NEWS: INSIDE GAZA: ISRAEL AND HAMAS AT WAR
SKY NEWS: INSIDE MYANMAR – THE HIDDEN WAR
SKY NEWS: ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
INTERNATIONAL
THE BEAR
BEEF
CLASS ACT
THE LAST OF US
LOVE & DEATH
SUCCESSION
DAYTIME
LOOSE WOMEN AND MEN
LORRAINE
MAKE IT AT MARKET
SCAM INTERCEPTORS
SOAP
CASUALTY
EASTENDERS
EMMERDALE Production Team Jane Hudson, Kate Brooks, Laura Shaw, Nader Mabadi)+ Emma Atkins, Dominic Brunt, Karen Blick, Jurell Carter
FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
CELEBRITY RACE ACROSS THE WORLD
THE DOG HOUSE
ENDURANCE: RACE TO THE POLE
PORTRAIT ARTIST OF THE YEAR
MEMORABLE MOMENT
BECKHAM David teases Victoria about her ‘working class’ upbringing (No rep)
DOCTOR WHO Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor + DavidTennant, Russell T Davies
HAPPY VALLEY Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown + Sarah Lancashire
THE LAST OF US Bill and Frank’s Story + Peter Hoar
THE PIANO 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance + Lucy , Lang Lang, Claudia Winkleman
SUCCESSION Logan Roy’s death + Brian Cox
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
DAVID HOLMES: THE BOY WHO LIVED
ELLIE SIMMONDS: FINDING MY SECRET FAMILY
HATTON
VJERAN TOMIC: THE SPIDER-MAN OF PARIS
SPECIAL AWARD
Lorraine Kelly
DRAMA SERIES
THE GOLD
HAPPY VALLEY
SLOW HORSES
TOP BOY
SCRIPTED COMEDY
BIG BOYS
DREAMING WHILST BLACK
EXTRAORDINARY
SUCH BRAVE GIRLS
FELLOWSHIP
Floella Benjamin
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
ANTHONY McPARTLIN, DECLAN DONNELLY I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
BIG ZUU Big Zuu’s Big Eats
GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show
HANNAH WADDINGHAM Eurovision Song Contest 2023
JOE LYCETT Late Night Lycett
ROB BECKETT, ROMESH RANGANATHAN Rob & Romesh Vs
LEADING ACTOR
BRIAN COX Succession
DOMINIC WEST The Crown
KANE ROBINSON Top Boy
PAAPA ESSIEDU The Lazarus Project
STEVE COOGAN The Reckoning
TIMOTHY SPALL The Sixth Commandment
LEADING ACTRESS
ANJANA VASAN Demon 79 (Black Mirror)
ANNE REID The Sixth Commandment
BELLA RAMSEY The Last of Us
HELENA BONHAM CARTER Nolly
SARAH LANCASHIRE Happy Valley
SHARON HORGAN Best Interests
