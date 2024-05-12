Bafta TV awards – winners in full
Top Boy and Happy Valley triumphed at the Bafta TV awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Here are the winners in full:
Leading actress – Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley
Leading actor – Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment
Drama series – Top Boy
Top Boy wins the BAFTA for Drama Series ✨#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/xX5IBIGwrQ
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2024
Supporting actress – Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy
Supporting actor – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award – Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown moment in Happy Valley
Male performance in a comedy – Mawaan Rizwan, Juice
Female performance in a comedy – Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops
Gbemisola Ikumelo celebrates her win for Female Performance in a Comedy 🌠#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/iJiHZQstr6
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2024
Entertainment performance – Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett
Comedy Entertainment – Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh VS
Scripted comedy – Such Brave Girls
Congratulations to Such Brave Girls who take home the BAFTA for Scripted Comedy 👏 #BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/rOyz31zyx4
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2024
Single documentary – Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family
Sports coverage – Cheltenham Festival Day One
Live event coverage – Eurovision Song Contest 2023
Soap – Casualty
Daytime – Scam Interceptors
Entertainment – Strictly Come Dancing
Factual entertainment – Celebrity Race Across the World
Celebrity Race Across the World wins the Factual Entertainment BAFTA! 🏃♀️🌎#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/kjfBjbRMyh
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2024
Reality – Squid Game: The Challenge
Factual series – Lockerbie
Specialist factual – White Nanny, Black Child
News coverage – Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas At War
Current affairs – The Shamima Begum Story (This World)
Short Form – Mobility
International – Class Act
Bafta Special Award – Lorraine Kelly
Fellowship – Baroness Floella Benjamin