Bafta TV awards – winners in full

Laura Harding, Deputy Entertainment Editor
·1 min read

Top Boy and Happy Valley triumphed at the Bafta TV awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Here are the winners in full:

Leading actress – Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley

Leading actor – Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment

Drama series – Top Boy

Supporting actress – Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

Supporting actor –  Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award – Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown moment in Happy Valley

Male performance in a comedy – Mawaan Rizwan, Juice

Female performance in a comedy – Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops

Entertainment performance – Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett

Comedy Entertainment – Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh VS

Scripted comedy – Such Brave Girls

Single documentary – Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family

Sports coverage – Cheltenham Festival Day One

Live event coverage – Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Soap – Casualty

Daytime – Scam Interceptors

Entertainment – Strictly Come Dancing

Factual entertainment – Celebrity Race Across the World

Reality – Squid Game: The Challenge

Factual series – Lockerbie

Specialist factual – White Nanny, Black Child

News coverage – Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas At War

Current affairs – The Shamima Begum Story (This World)

Short Form – Mobility

International – Class Act

Bafta Special Award  – Lorraine Kelly

Fellowship – Baroness Floella Benjamin

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories