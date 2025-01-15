BAFTAs 2025: Conclave and Emilia Pérez dominate nominations but Denzel Washington snubbed - live updates
Conclave and Emilia Pérez lead the nominations at the 2025 BAFTAs.
The nominations for the ceremony, hosted once again by David Tennant, dropped on Wednesday ahead of the event, which will take place on Sunday, February 16, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
After Wednesday’s announcement, 42 films have secured nominations. Leading the charge is Conclave, earning an impressive 12 nods, including Best Director, Best Film, and Outstanding British Film.
Close behind is Emilia Pérez with 11 nominations, spanning Best Director, Best Film, and Film Not in the English Language. The film also made history with Karla Sofía Gascón becoming the first trans actress ever nominated at the BAFTA Film Awards.
The Brutalist rounds out the top contenders, earning nine nominations, including Best Director and Best Film.
BAFTA FILM AWARDS 2025 NOMINATIONS:
Best Film
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Demi Moore, The Substance
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Mikey Madison, Anora
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Leading Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Supporting Actor
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Supporting Actress
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Director
Sean Baker; Anora
Brady Corbet; The Brutalist
Edward Berger; Conclave
Denis Villeneuve; Dune: Part Two
Jacques Audiard; Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat; The Substance
Outstanding British Film
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Children's and Family Film
Flow
Kensuke’s Kingdom
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Film not in the English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
Kneecap
A Real Pain
The Substance
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Luna Carmoon, Hoard
Rich Peppiatt, Kneecap
Dev Patel, Monkey Man
Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, Balthazar De Ganay, Santosh
Karan Kandhari, Sister Midnight
Rising Star Award
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan