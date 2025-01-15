BAFTAs 2025: Conclave and Emilia Pérez dominate nominations but Denzel Washington snubbed - live updates

Conclave and Emilia Pérez lead the nominations at the 2025 BAFTAs.

The nominations for the ceremony, hosted once again by David Tennant, dropped on Wednesday ahead of the event, which will take place on Sunday, February 16, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

After Wednesday’s announcement, 42 films have secured nominations. Leading the charge is Conclave, earning an impressive 12 nods, including Best Director, Best Film, and Outstanding British Film.

Close behind is Emilia Pérez with 11 nominations, spanning Best Director, Best Film, and Film Not in the English Language. The film also made history with Karla Sofía Gascón becoming the first trans actress ever nominated at the BAFTA Film Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brutalist rounds out the top contenders, earning nine nominations, including Best Director and Best Film.

BAFTA FILM AWARDS 2025 NOMINATIONS:

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Supporting Actor

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Supporting Actress

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Director

Sean Baker; Anora

Brady Corbet; The Brutalist

Edward Berger; Conclave

Denis Villeneuve; Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard; Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat; The Substance

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Children's and Family Film

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Film not in the English Language

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Luna Carmoon, Hoard

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich Peppiatt, Kneecap

Dev Patel, Monkey Man

Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, Balthazar De Ganay, Santosh

Karan Kandhari, Sister Midnight

Rising Star Award

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan